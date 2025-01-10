Namo App Becomes A Big Draw For Visitors At Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) The NaMo App stall at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue venue at the Bharat Mandapam here has turned out to be a big draw for the young achievers as well as hundreds of visitors, piquing their interest with AI enabled applications and features, revolving around Prime Narendra Modi and his 'Viksit Bharat' pledge.

The stall is providing the visitors with an opportunity to connect with the Prime Minister using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and also share their ideas and contributions to the Viksit Bharat mission. There are multiple QR codes, which users can scan to 'connect and converse' with the Prime Minister.

Jignesh, the stall in-charge, told IANS that it has been equipped with AI technology where people have the privilege to even connect with the Prime Minister in his 'AI avatar' by scanning the QR code.

The stall titled 'Hamara App Namo App' has been themed around Viksit Bharat, as envisioned by the Prime Minister and is promoting the idea of how technology can be leveraged for improving governance.

“After scanning the QR code, you can directly connect with the Prime Minister. There are some books kept here which are written on the Prime Minister. You can see them here. There is also an option of e-books which you can see by scanning QR code,” he said.

“People can also ask questions and watch the Prime Minister answering them in AI-enabled App,” he added.

A selfie point has also been created, where people can get their photo clicked with the Prime Minister.

A dedicated corner has been made to acknowledge and appreciate the role and contribution of every individual as a contributor in Viksit Bharat.

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue kicked off at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Friday, providing youngsters with a platform to present innovative solutions and their vision for Viksit Bharat.

About 3,000 dynamic and motivated youths are participating in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue program, where they will have the opportunity to pitch their ideas and vision for Viksit Bharat, directly to the Prime Minister.