Government Provides Additional Funding For 100 Combat Brigades In December - PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In December 2024, the provided additional funding for 100 combat brigades, allocating 25-27 million UAH for each. The process of additional financing for the brigades will continue in January.

According to a report from a Ukrinform correspondent, Prime Denys Shmyhal made this statement while addressing the Verkhovna Rada on the topic: "Financial support for the security and defense sector, the state of the and and ensuring their functioning in 2025."

"Regarding the brigades. In December, the President of Ukraine instructed the government to directly finance the brigades in an enhanced mode. The government, together with the Ministry of Defense, adopted the corresponding resolutions. The decision was made, and in December, the financing of 100 combat brigades amounted to 25-27 million UAH, in addition to the personal income tax (PIT). Accordingly, the brigades received the funds. This approach continues in the first quarter, meaning in January," he said.

Additionally, the first deputy minister of defense, Ivan Havryliuk, mentioned that currently "the amounts of funds that will be allocated directly from the general budget to the brigades, along with their PIT, which was provided earlier, will amount to over 30 million UAH per brigade monthly." According to him, the funds will be used for purchasing "everything necessary" for the brigades, not just drones.

As reported, in December, the Ministry of Defense allocated an additional 1.1 billion UAH directly to the Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades for the procurement of drones.