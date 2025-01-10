Smith Guides Glory Of The Stars To Distaff Cup Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Glory Of The Stars, owned by Hassan Ali A M Alabdulmalik, continued her winning streak by securing the Distaff Cup title in style at Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

The five-year-old mare, trained by Debbie Mountain Clare Mountain and ridden by Jefferson Smith, showcased her growing confidence after breaking her maiden just two weeks ago.

Displaying an impressive turn of foot in the final 200m, she surged past the leading pack to claim a commanding three-and-a-half length victory.

The win marked a superb double on the day for her connections as Clare Mountain –trained Road To The East had earlier won the Thoroughbred Handicap 50-70 under Alberto Sanna.

Also yesterday, Marco Casamento completed a double after guiding Dhouha to Local Purebred Arabian Handicap 70-90 title.



The connections of Glory Of The Stars celebrate after Distaff Cup win.

The jockey, who secured a treble on Wednesday including the Al Gharafa Cup triumph, also claimed the Local Thoroughbred Handicap 35-55 with Jassim Ghazali-trained Moharb.

Jockey Gavin Matt Ryan also grabbed two titles, riding Al Mosayterah (Purebred Arabian Handicap 55-75) and Muqtarib (Local Purebred Arabian Handicap 55-75) to victories.

Meanwhile, Al Shahania Stud-owned Gaeeda Al Shahania, ridden by Lukas Delozier, also notched up a win after prevailing in Purebred Arabian Novice Plate.