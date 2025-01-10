TR Miller Heating, Cooling, And Plumbing Expands To Offer Electrical Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TR Miller Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing has just announced they will be adding electrical services to the company's catalog.

PLAINFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TR Miller Heating, Cooling and Plumbing is excited to announce the expansion of its services by beginning to offer electrical services to the local community. This new line of service reinforces the company's commitment to providing a comprehensive, one-stop solution for community members.When TR Miller was founded in 2008, the company only provided heating and cooling solutions before adding plumbing and sewer replacement in 2020.“We have wanted to add electrical services for a while now,” said Brian Sloan, President of TR Miller.“Homeowners have been asking us if we do electrical work for years, and now we can let them know we would be happy to help them. We are ready to deliver them the same professionalism and quality of service they have come to expect from us.”The new electrical division will offer a wide range of services, including:.Electrical repairs and troubleshooting.Panel upgrades and replacements.Smoke detector repair and replacements.Electric Vehicle Charging Stations.Generator installation and maintenance.Electrical safety inspectionsTR Miller has added licensed electricians to the team to lead the new division. They bring decades of electrical knowledge to the team while still upholding the same high standards for customer service that the company is known for.More info including their introductory electrical offers will be available soon on their website at .TR Miller Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical is a family owned and operated home services company located in Plainfield, Ill. and has been serving the Chicago suburbs since 2008. The company is committed to its local community, and in 2024 donated over 11,000 pounds of pet food to local area shelters.

