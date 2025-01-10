DAVE Investors Have Opportunity To Join Dave Inc. Securities Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of

Dave Inc. ("Dave" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: DAVE ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Dave is the subject of a DOJ and FTC civil enforcement action announced on December 30, 2024. The alleges that the Company and its co-founder, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Jason Wilk, violated the FTC Act and the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act (ROSCA). The government's lawsuit claims that the Company misled consumers with deceptive advertising abouts its cash advances and charged hidden fees, among other violations.

