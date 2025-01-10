Property Of Pakistan-Based Handler Attached In J & K's Rajouri
Date
1/10/2025 12:04:21 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached an immovable property of an alleged Pakistan-based terror handler in Rajouri district, officials said.
The land measuring 2 kanals and 1 marla, located in Rajdhani village, worth lakhs of rupees, belongs to terror handler Javid Iqbal.
“The property of Javid Iqbal, a resident of Rajdhani, who was wanted in connection with a case registered at Police Station Manjakote, has been attached following orders obtained from the court,” said a police spokesperson.
This action was executed in the presence of an executive magistrate and as per due legal process.
“This individual is accused of activities linked to supporting anti-national elements. The attachment of properties is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the networks of Pakistan-based handlers and their associates operating in the region,” he said.
