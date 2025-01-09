Thunderobot Debuts At CES: Empowering The Global Esports Ecosystem With Innovative Achievements

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) From January 7 to 10, 2025, the Consumer Show (CES 2025) took place in Las Vegas, USA, attracting widespread attention from global tech companies. At the event, Thunderobot became one of the highlights with its unique product innovations and comprehensive eSports ecosystem strategy. The showcase featured several flagship products, including the Thunderobot ZERO series、Radiant series and Machenike Light series, reflecting the brand philosophy of“Born for Gaming” through its complete product ecosystem and technological innovations.







The global strategy achievements of Thunderobot were fully demonstrated at CES. In recent years, Thunderobot has successfully expanded into over 40 countries and regions, including key areas such as ASEAN, Latin America, the United States, and Mexico. By employing precise localization strategies, Thunderobot has continued to expand its overseas business and capture user mindshare. Thunderobot has launched products tailored to the preferences of users in different regions. For instance, to cater to European users, it introduced a 17-inch gaming laptop designed with a robust metal aesthetic to enhance the user experience. Furthermore, to appeal to Southeast Asian users who favor trendy and vibrant colors, Thunderobot designed and launched a lightweight gaming laptop featuring a colorful backlit keyboard, continuously pushing into overseas markets. Additionally, to enhance the purchasing experience for overseas users, Thunderobot has implemented a warehousing strategy in several markets, pre-storing products in local warehouses to expedite logistics and improve after-sales service.

In terms of product design and technological innovation, Thunderobot has garnered multiple international awards, showcasing its strong technical capabilities and design prowess. Several product lines have won global design awards, including the Black Gold Award in 2019, the Red Dot Design Award in 2022, and the iF Design Award in 2023. At this CES, Thunderobot unveiled upgraded versions of its award-winning products, further reinforcing its leading edge in design aesthetics and technological innovation. Thunderobot also collaborated with Alibaba Cloud to develop the“AI PC Smart Body Model,” enhancing the integration of high-performance computing with the eSports ecosystem and continuously driving technological advancements in the eSports industry.







As one of the highlights of the exhibition, Thunderobot released seven flagship products, with the Thunderobot ZERO high-performance gaming laptop emerging as the star of the show. The Thunderobot ZERO 18 is equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra 200HX (codenamed Arrow Lake-HX) series processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 5090 laptop GPU, achieving comprehensive performance release.

In addition to the Thunderobot ZERO, the Machenike Light 16 Pro features the highly anticipated NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 5090 laptop GPU, providing an exceptional performance combination that attracted significant user interest. It offers a top-tier configuration choice and features the industry's first port-side RGB ambient light design, making it uniquely distinctive in appearance. Thunderobot also showcased various innovative products, including foldable screen gaming devices and long-lasting lightweight laptops, demonstrating its strength in multi-category product development.







Notably, Thunderobot announced its entry into the smart glasses market for the first time, unveiling three different smart glasses products aimed at creating a new human-computer interaction experience. Additionally, the release of the world's first gaming controller with hot-swappable joysticks, the Machenike G6 Pro, and the Thunderobot G80 flagship peripherals marks another significant breakthrough for Thunderobot in the eSports peripherals sector.







Thunderobot's participation in the exhibition was not just a showcase of products and technologies but also conveyed its long-term strategic vision. By integrating global resources with China's advanced manufacturing capabilities, Thunderobot is committed to driving innovation in the eSports industry and exploring new blue ocean markets. With the core concept of a“comprehensive eSports ecosystem,” Thunderobot not only meets the diverse needs of eSports users but also actively promotes the expansion of eSports equipment into more application scenarios.







In the future, Thunderobot will continue to uphold the corporate philosophy of“Innovation-Driven, User-Centric,” deepening its efforts in product development, technological innovation, and global market layout, thereby contributing to the sustainable development of the global eSports industry. Thunderobot's appearance at CES not only showcased the company's strength but also indicated its potential for a more profound influence in the global eSports ecosystem.