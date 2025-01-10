Msheireb Downtown Doha Poised To Shape Qatar's Tourism Landscape In 2025: CEO

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Chief Executive Officer of Msheireb Properties, Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, highlighted the company's remarkable achievements in 2024. In an interview with The Peninsula's sisterly publication Al-Sharq, the CEO emphasized the key milestones and future goals to strengthen its position as a leader in sustainable development and urban regeneration in Qatar.

Msheireb Downtown Doha has emerged as a major creative and hub this year. Can you tell us about some of the significant organizations that have chosen to make MDD their home in 2024?

Msheireb Downtown Doha for this year alone has yet again established itself as a dynamic creative, media, and business hub through several strategic developments. These key moves have shaped the area into an environment that supports innovation, creativity, and collaboration.

In September, Media City Qatar relocated its headquarters to Msheireb Downtown Doha, marking an important development in the area's growth as a centre for creative industries and technological advancement. This move confirmed the downtown's position as a vibrant ecosystem that attracts major players in media, content creation, and digital innovation.



Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, Chief Executive Officer of Msheireb Properties.

In October, the Government Communications Office (GCO) also moved to the downtown, further positioning the development as a central hub for media and communications in Qatar. The GCO's relocation highlighted its role in supporting the country's strategic communications efforts and in conveying Qatar's achievements and initiatives to the public.

Also in October, Msheireb welcomed the first regional TikTok studio and a Snap Inc. office (developer of Snapchat platform), marking another milestone in its evolution into a global digital hub. The presence of these social media giants brought cutting-edge content creation and influencer activity to Qatar's growing digital landscape, further enhancing the downtown's reputation in the media space.

In December, the International Media Office (IMO) became the first governmental media-related entity to open in Msheireb. This step solidified the downtown's position as Qatar's key global hub for media and communications. The IMO's presence ensures improved communication between regional and international media, non-government organisations (NGOs), and think tanks, while also supporting government entities in sharing Qatar's policies and vision with the world.

Through these strategic moves and partnerships, Msheireb Downtown Doha has attracted major international institutions and digital innovators, confirming its status as a leading destination for media, creativity, and business in Qatar.

The announcement of Qatar Airways moving its global headquarters to Msheireb in 2025 made headlines. How do you see this and other major institutions' choices to relocate here reflecting on MDD's growing status as a business hub?

Msheireb Downtown Doha has quickly become a sought-after destination for major institutions, demonstrating its growing appeal to large companies and organisations. Aside from being a global media hub, the recent announcement by Qatar Airways to relocate its global headquarters to Msheireb in 2025 highlights its status as a key business district. Qatar Airways' move further establishes the downtown as a central business hub in Qatar, attracting both local and international attention for its state-of-the-art facilities and strategic location.

This trend highlights the development's growing importance as a hub for various sectors, from media and communications to finance and technology. As the district continues to expand, it is poised to become a centre for financial services in Qatar, with plans already underway for major financial institutions to establish a presence in the area soon. This shift positions Msheireb Downtown Doha to potentially become a key financial city in the region.

Looking ahead, Msheireb's appeal continues to attract significant players from a variety of sectors. The announcement of a workspace network moving to the downtown further strengthens its reputation as a multi-faceted business ecosystem. Companies are increasingly seeking flexible, collaborative spaces, and Msheireb offers the ideal environment to meet those needs.

As more international corporations set up operations in the area, Msheireb Downtown Doha is well on its way to becoming the leading destination for both businesses and innovation in Qatar, and underscores the downtown's potential to become one of the most desirable and forward-thinking destinations in the region for businesses seeking a strategic base in the heart of Doha.

Looking ahead to 2025, what are your plans for further developing Msheireb Downtown Doha's role in Qatar's tourism, culture, and financial sectors?

Looking ahead to 2025, Msheireb Downtown Doha is set to make a strong influence on Qatar's tourism and culture sectors. The district's emphasis on partnerships with government entities and cultural institutions positions it as an ideal venue for conferences, seminars, talks, and other events. By hosting a wide range of cultural and business gatherings, the downtown will continue to contribute to Qatar's vision of becoming a leading global cultural destination, offering both locals and international visitors opportunities to engage with the country's heritage, innovation, and development.

Msheireb Downtown Doha proudly features an entire city district where all buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified, setting a benchmark for sustainable urban development. This commitment to green building standards demonstrates downtown's dedication to creating an environmentally responsible and energy-efficient community, supporting Qatar's broader sustainability goals while providing businesses and residents with an innovative and eco-friendly environment.

On the business front, the arrival of international financial institutions in the first month of 2025 will further strengthen the downtown's status as a premier business district. The presence of these global institutions will contribute to the area's growth, reinforcing Msheireb as a destination for investment and innovation in the financial sector. These additions will complement the district's existing business ecosystem, positioning it as a central hub for corporate and financial services.

Moreover, events such as the Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference, set for January 2025, will emphasise how Msheireb has been a platform for international collaboration since its inception. This conference, bringing together industry leaders from across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), will explore the future of innovation and investment, showcasing the region's growing importance as an economic centre.

Msheireb Properties has received several prestigious awards this year. Could you share some of these achievements, and tell us about the current occupancy rates at MDD?

In 2024, Msheireb Downtown Doha achieved significant milestones, reaffirming its position as a leader in sustainable development and urban regeneration in Qatar. One of the standout moments was winning the Big 5 Global Impact Awards, where Msheireb received the Liveable City Initiative of the Year award. This recognition emphasises the district's commitment to creating a thriving, sustainable urban environment that prioritises quality of life for its residents and visitors.

Another major achievement came in June, when Msheireb Properties set a Guinness World Record for the Largest Underground Car Park, further showcasing the downtown's innovative design and commitment to sustainability. The district also garnered additional praise for its environmental and cultural efforts, winning the Green Apple Award for Beautiful Buildings for the eco-conscious renovation of Doha's heritage houses into Msheireb Museums.

Beyond these accolades, Msheireb Downtown Doha continued to make progress in Qatar's tourism and heritage sectors. At the Qatar Tourism Awards 2024, both the downtown and Msheireb Museums were recognised for their contributions to sustainable tourism and heritage preservation. Msheireb Downtown Doha also took home honours at the Big 5 Global Impact Awards, securing the Conservation and Heritage Initiative of the Year award. In November, the downtown earned the prestigious American Institute of Architects (AIA) Middle East Award for Urban Design and Planning Excellence, underscoring the district's influence on urban development in the region.

As of now, Msheireb Downtown Doha is seeing strong demand across both its commercial and residential spaces. Commercial occupancy is currently over 94%, reflecting the district's appeal to multinational businesses and institutions. Residential spaces also show strong performance, with occupancy rates exceeding 80%, making the downtown a highly sought-after address for both business and residential living in Doha. These successes are complemented by major announcements, such as Qatar Airways relocating its global headquarters to Msheireb in 2025, further cementing the district's importance as a global business and media hub.