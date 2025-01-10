India Plans To Boost Organic Exports To Rs 20,000 Crore By 2028: Piyush Goyal

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 10 (KNN) Union for Commerce and Piyush Goyal announced ambitious plans to triple India's organic produce exports to Rs 20,000 crore within three years, capitalising on the country's expanding adoption of natural farming practices.



The announcement came during the launch of the eighth edition of the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP).

India currently exports organic produce worth Rs 5,000-6,000 crore annually and maintained its position as the world's eighth-largest agricultural exporter in 2023, despite a slight decline in exports from USD 51.12 billion in FY23 to USD 48.77 billion in FY24.



Goyal highlighted India's strategic advantage in the global organic market, noting the country's leadership in organic farmer numbers and its second-place ranking in organic cultivation area.

The minister emphasised the significant growth potential in the global organic products market, currently valued at Rs 1 lakh crore, suggesting it could expand tenfold.



To support this growth trajectory, multiple ministries are collaborating on comprehensive initiatives encompassing skill development, training, marketing support, export facilitation, and improved packaging solutions for farmers and farmer producer organisations (FPOs).

During the event, organised jointly by the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci), the minister launched a new NPOP portal and TraceNet 2.0, an enhanced traceability platform.



The first five registration certificates under TraceNet 2.0 were distributed, marking a significant milestone in the program's implementation.

The eighth edition of NPOP, representing the first major revision since 2014, introduces several farmer-friendly features including simplified certification processes, enhanced transparency, and an upgraded traceability system.



Rajesh Agrawal, additional secretary of the department of commerce and chairman of the National Accreditation Body under NPOP, emphasised these updates' role in establishing India as a global organic food hub.



The program now offers reduced conversion time from conventional to organic farming and greater flexibility for farmers in choosing service providers or production groups.

This comprehensive update to the regulatory framework, first established in May 2001, aligns with India's ambitious target of achieving USD 2 billion in organic food exports by 2030, reflecting the country's commitment to strengthening its position in the global organic market.

(KNN Bureau)



