Dubai Civil Aviation Authority And Ports, Customs, And Free Zone Corporation Collaborate To Enhance Civil Aviation Sector Performance

Dubai, UAE,January 2025: Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has signed an Memorandum of Understanding with the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) that aims to strengthen the collaboration and elevate the performance of the civil aviation sector. This partnership reflects the shared commitment of both entities to support the UAE's strategy of developing advanced infrastructure and a sustainable aviation industry.

The MOU was signed by His Excellencies Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of DCAA, and Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of PCFC, in the presence of senior officials and executives from both sides. It establishes a comprehensive regulatory framework to coordinate efforts in key areas, including the management of drone operations and heliports landing fields, as well as the enhancement of data exchange and system integration mechanisms.

Commenting on the MOU, H.E. Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi said:“This Memorandum of Understanding underscores the DCAA commitment to strengthening aviation safety and security while advancing the organization of civil aviation affairs to achieve our strategic goals of leadership in the civil aviation sector of the Emirates. Our collaboration with PCFC marks a significant step forward in developing Dubai's aviation infrastructure and fostering innovation and sustainability in this vital industry.”

He added:“Through this partnership, we aim to enhance operational efficiency by focusing on advanced technologies such as drones and ensuring the regulation of heliport landing fields according to the highest global standards. We are dedicated in providing a safe and sustainable environment that supports the aviation sector in the emirate and maintains its rapid growth trajectory, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global aviation leader.”

H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, stated:“This Memorandum of Understanding represents a pioneering model of corporate cooperation that enhances our operational capabilities and elevates the level of services provided. Furthermore, the collaboration with Dubai Civil Aviation Authority marks a strategic step towards developing the infrastructure for aviation and transportation sectors, reflecting Dubai's vision of becoming a global hub for innovation and sustainability, thereby strengthening its position as a global destination in aviation and logistics services”.

The MOU emphasizes regulating the drones operations, with the DCAA set to enable PCFC's use of drones in its operational domains, providing a clear guidelines to define permissible geographic zones for drone operations and issue necessary permits. Regarding heliport landing fields, the MOU outlines the procedures for service requests and requirements for certifying heliport landing fields owned by PCFC. The DCAA will oversee approvals and conduct inspections to ensure compliance with safety standards, while PCFC will provide necessary facilities for approvals and operational processes.

To enhance technical collaboration, the MOU includes provisions for technical support to facilitate secure and efficient electronic integration and data exchange. Both parties, have also committed to developing joint plans to address potential technical challenges and system updates, for uninterrupted service delivery.

This Memorandum of Understanding marks a pivotal step in government collaboration and service integration, which contributes to enhancing the competitiveness of the Emirates civil aviation sector and supports the UAE's vision for a thriving and sustainable aviation landscape.