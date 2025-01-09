Explosion Occurs Near Government Office In Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the afternoon of January 9, an explosion occurred near a government agency in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa region.
This was reported by the National Police of Odesa region, Ukrinform reports.
“The incident occurred today at about 2 p.m. near one of the state institutions. No one was injured in the explosion ,” the statement said.
Employees of the National Police, the Security Service and the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.
The circumstances are being established.
According to local Telegram channels, the explosion occurred near the office of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. An elderly woman brought two packages of TNT there.
As Ukrinform previously reported, an attempt was made to set fire to one of the territorial centers for recruitment and social suppor in Zaporizhzhia.
