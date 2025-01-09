Netfonds exceeds EUR 4 billion in assets under management for the first time

EQS-News: Netfonds AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Hamburg, 9 January 2025 - Netfonds AG (ISIN: DE000A1MME74), an established with innovative solutions for the financial, fund and insurance industries, has closed 2024 with a new record in its investment key business area. The total assets administrated by the Netfonds Group increased year-on-year from EUR 23.8 billion to EUR 28.3 billion. This corresponds to a significant growth of 18.9%.



Assets under management developed even more dynamically in the asset and fund management segment and as a fund initiator. At EUR 4.05 billion, Netfonds exceeded the 4 billion Euro mark for the first time at the end of the year. This represents an increase of 26.5% compared to the previous year's figure. Almost 3 billion Euros of this is attributable to wealth management for private clients.



At the beginning of the new year, Netfonds' subsidiary GSR GmbH will also take over another fund initiator, as already announced as part of the bond issue. Netfonds expects this to increase EBITDA by more than EUR 1 million in 2025.



Continued dynamic growth in the double-digit percentage range is forecast for the current year 2025.



Contact



Netfonds AG

Heidenkampsweg 73

20097 Hamburg

Germany



Investor Relations

Philip Angrabeit

Phone: +49 40 822 267 142

E-mail: ...



About the Netfonds Group

The Netfonds Group is a leading platform for administration, consulting and regulation for the German financial industry. Under the finfire brand, the company provides its customers and partners with a cloud-based technology platform for the complete processing and administration of business transactions. Netfonds' customers thus benefit from one of the most modern software solutions on the market, which significantly simplifies the advisory process, makes it secure and enables target group-specific advice. The shares of Netfonds AG are listed in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and can be traded via XETRA.



