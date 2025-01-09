Alliant Credit Union Foundation Announces Record Breaking Year In Efforts To Bridge The Digital Divide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Foundation awarded over $1.6 million to community organizations focused on digital equity in Illinois and Nationwide in 2024

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

With the goal of providing reliable broadband, digital literacy resources and equipment for underserved communities across the United States, the Alliant Credit Union Foundation, today announced its 2024 efforts. In 2024, the Alliant Credit Union Foundation launched it's Million Dollar Challenge, aiming to invest at least one million dollars in organizations working to close the digital gap. By 2024 year-end, the foundation has donated over $1.6 million to fifteen organizations nationwide.

The Alliant Credit Union Foundation funds were strategically allocated to charitable partners empowering local initiatives in Illinois and throughout the nation to enhance access to digital tools, and provide essential resources in rural, digitally challenged, and under-resourced populations.

"2024 has been a year of mission-driven and meaningful progress for the Alliant Foundation," said Meredith Richie, President of the Alliant Credit Union Foundation. "From funding initiatives nationwide to facilitating technology access and driving important conversations, we've taken significant strides in addressing the digital gap. These achievements reflect the collective efforts of our partners, donors, and community members who share our vision of a more connected and equitable future."

Some key grants from the Alliant Foundation in 2024 include:



$500,000 to PCs for People to expand their St. Louis processing center and purchase shipping trailers to run regular routes transporting devices and equipment from four of market locations (including Chicago).

$250,000 to Digitunity for their Software Modernization Project a platform that will help states and corporations generate the supply they need to meet their Digital Equity Plan device goals.

$250,000 to Compudopt for the Connectivity Chicago Project. The grant will allow the organization to expand their services and provide devices, education, and free internet to households. $100,040 to EveryoneOn for the Digital Connections Project to provide training and devices to individuals looking to enhance skills in the everchanging digital landscape.

Recognizing the importance of access to functional technology, the foundation hosted multiple events throughout the year to provide access to those who need it most. In February, the foundation partnered with EveryoneOn, Visa and with Nevada Partners, to open The Community Access Lab in Las Vegas' Westside as a part of Visa's Super Bowl Giveback Program. The Lab works to enhance community residents' digital and financial literacy and foster Westside entrepreneurship. In the Spring and Fall the foundation partnered with PCs for People to host electronic drives at Alliant Credit Union headquarters in Chicago, a record-breaking 15,686 pounds of tech equipment was collected to be refurbished and distributed to populations in need.

The Digital Divide by the Numbers:



11.5 million American households without internet access, per the 2020 U.S. Census.

1 in 5 parents say children's homework cannot be completed without computer or internet access. $1 million+ Alliant Credit Union Foundation grants to foster digital inclusion within at-risk communities in 2024.

About Alliant Credit Union Foundation:

The Alliant Credit Union Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the well-being of communities by supporting initiatives that foster financial literacy, economic empowerment, and access to essential resources. As the philanthropic arm of Alliant Credit Union, the Foundation partners with organizations that align with its mission to create opportunities for underserved populations, promote financial education, and address the digital divide. The Alliant Credit Union Foundation is committed to making a lasting impact and helping individuals and families build a brighter financial future through strategic grants and community partnerships.

Media Contact:

Natalie Symonds

[email protected]

Sr. Media Strategist

Alliant Credit Union

SOURCE Alliant Credit Union

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED