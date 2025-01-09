The Kingdom's Digital Flight Is On Track To Secure New Wings At Smart Data & AI Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SDAI Conference

BENGALURU, INDIA, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acknowledging the surge in data connectivity via cloud computing and mega-scale digital transformation initiatives, the Kingdom is getting ready to welcome a massive $8.8 billion data analytics by 2030. Establishing the country's prowess in advanced technologies, AI and data analytics, the latest $100 billion initiative is set to open a world of opportunities in the Arabian nation.Following a remarkable debut last year that was inaugurated by one of the leading officials from Saudi Data & AI Authority, Smart Data & AI Summit is geared up to make an impactful return to the Kingdom on 5 – 6 May 2025. Scheduled to take place at Riyadh's most elegant 5-star venue i.e., JW Marriott Hotel, the summit will host the most senior congregation of data & AI professionals. The 300+ attendees will include Data Engineers, Data Scientists, Data Architects, Heads of Data Analytics, Modelling & Mining, CRM, Directors of AI, Machine Learning, Robotics, CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, CMOs and many more key profiles.The platform garnered quite a reputation last year after hosting the most influential thought leaders from the Kingdom's biggest organisations. These organisations included SDAIA, Saudi Aramco, Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority, Saudi Electricity Company, Ministry of Hajj & Umrah, Saudi Esports Federation, Saudi Pro League, Arab National Bank, Almarai, State Properties General Authority and others.Quite naturally, this kind of participation has led to nationwide anticipations regarding the upcoming edition and how bigger it is going to get this year. While there is still time for the official agenda to get finalized, the conference is said to cover some intriguing topics around Navigating Open Data in Saudi Arabia, Data & AI Dynamics, Data Virtualization, Power of Data Mesh, AI Fusion and many more.Last year, while highlighting his overall views about the platform, the VP & Chief Digital Officer from Saudi Aramco, Nayef Al-Otaibi had expressed,“I guess the event was well managed, the coordination was excellent and the quality of the speakers was above expectations. It was a beautiful experience connecting with the industry experts during the panel discussion and sharing our experience and listening to their experience. This could basically help us establish the platform and collaborate and work together in future.”Excited to make the summit live for the second time in two years, Sudhir Ranjan Jena, the CEO & Co-founder of the organising body, Tradepass stated,“Smart Data & AI Summit is on a mission to strengthen the Kingdom's data leap and stand as the cornerstone of paradigm shifts. While the primary objective is to get the best global expertise to the country, the platform will further elevate the country's position and encourage global capital flows into the Kingdom's data and AI streams. Through a strong participation from technology giants, the platform will disseminate the latest and most relevant ideas and solutions to Saudi Arabia's public & private sectors.”

