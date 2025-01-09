(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Patient Engagement Solutions Size

The rise in the trend of devices in several sectors and among individuals is directly influencing growth of the patient engagement solutions market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size Reach USD 50.5 Billion by 2032 Growing at 11.5% CAGR. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The notable factors positively affecting the patient engagement solutions market include rise in awareness regarding mobile health among people and growth in emphasis on electronic health record (EHR) reports. However, extensive investments required for healthcare infrastructure and high complexity associated with the integration of advanced solutions with existing healthcare infrastructure components often hinder market growth. However, rise in significance of cloud computing technologies to deliver remote patient monitoring and assistance services offers lucrative market opportunities for the market players. On the basis of component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for less than two-fifths of the patient engagement solutions market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growth in need for a high level of personalization one of the primary reasons enterprises have increased their investment in the patient engagement solutions market. By region, the PaaS market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:On the basis of component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for less than two-fifths of the patient engagement solutions market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growth in need for a high level of personalization one of the primary reasons enterprises have increased their investment in the patient engagement solutions market.On the basis of deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the patient engagement solutions market revenue, an increase in the need for secure and reliable data within the organization has fueled the market growth for on-premises-based patient engagement solutions. However, the cloud segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. It provides several advantages such as reducing costs, supporting business, and effectively controlling the business environment in the organization.On the basis of region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the patient engagement solutions market revenue. The increase in the usage of patient engagement solutions in businesses to improve businesses and the customer experience is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2032. Countries such as China, India, and South Korea are at the forefront, embracing digital technologies to enhance their effectiveness and competitiveness, further expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this region.Competition AnalysisCompetitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the Aetna Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (Veradigm LLC), Athenahealth, Oracle Corporation, EPIC Systems Corporation, GetWellNetwork, Inc., IBM Corporation, IQVIA Inc., Lumeon Inc., McKesson Corporation. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the market globally.Enquiry Before Buying:Recent Partnership in the MarketIn April 2023, Aetna partnered with Mae on improving maternal healthcare for black women. Under the partnership, members of Aetna are expected to be able to access engagement platform of Mae that helps patients track physical, social, and emotional needs during pregnancy and postpartum.In April 2023, Microsoft Corporation collaborated with Epic, to develop and integrate generative AI into healthcare by combining the scale and power of Azure OpenAI Service1 with Epic's industry-leading electronic health record (EHR) software.Recent product launches in the MarketIn September 2023, Oracle Corporation launched a new generative AI healthcare assistant designed to save clinicians time by responding to voice commands.In April 2023, athenahealth, Inc. launched athenahealth Patient Digital Engagement Index, a first-of-its-kind measurement capability for medical practices to understand how patients use digital tools when receiving care - and how to take the interaction to the next level.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: /purchase-optionsThanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. 