Geek Pictures Express Gratitude To PM Modi For His Support To ‘Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama’

Geek Pictures, which is gearing up for the release of the iconic animated series 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama', has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support to the series during his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast in 2022.

The Japanese adaptation of the Indian epic will be presented in a digitally remastered 4K format, coupled with enhanced for an immersive cinematic experience. Audiences can enjoy the film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and its original English version.

Guided by the visionary expertise of V. Vijayendra Prasad, the new adaptation elevates the original masterpiece while preserving its essence. Geek Pictures' commitment ensures that 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' inspires and captivates a modern audience, keeping its legacy alive for years to come.

The film is set to release in 4K for the first time in theatres across India on January 24, 2025 and will be theatrically distributed in the theatres by Geek Pictures India, AA Films and Excel Entertainment.

The film saw its original release at the International Film Festival of India in 1997, and was later showcased on broadcast medium. 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' is a joint production between Japan and India. It is based on the Indian epic 'Ramayana'. The film was directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan, with music composed by Vanraj Bhatia.

The story of the film follows Prince Rama, the incarnation of the god Vishnu, who embarks on a journey to rescue his wife Sita, who is kidnapped by the demon king Ravana. It is among the earliest animated depictions of a key Hindu text.

'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' releasing during the Indian festive season of Dussehra and Diwali, promises to be a cinematic celebration, combining India's cultural richness with the brilliance of Japanese anime.