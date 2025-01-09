Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets The Prime Minister, Ministers, Officials

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Moustafa Madbouly; of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, Eng. Sherif El Sherbiny; Minister of and Foreign Trade, Eng. Hassan El-Khatib; Advisor to the President for Urban Planning, Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed; Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Administrative Capital for Urban Development, Eng. Khaled Abbas; and Head of the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces, Major General Ahmed Al-Azzazi.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that the President was briefed on work progress in several projects implemented by the Ministry of Housing, as well as investment development plans for urban areas. President El-Sisi also reviewed the construction activities underway in the facilities and infrastructure of the New Administrative Capital, which are being implemented according to the highest global standards in smart city management.

Additionally, the President was offered an overview on developments in the activities of the Administrative Capital for Urban Development Company, including investment, development, and marketing, as well as efforts of managing and operating the Central Business District in the New Administrative Capital. The meeting also focused on strategies for promoting and attracting global investments to this mega project, which rivals the largest financial and business centers worldwide.

President El-Sisi directed the government to strengthen efforts to ensure the proper governance of resources and assets in projects which are currently being implemented, based on the best international standards. The President also emphasized the importance of aligning new state-led projects with the national strategy for economic development to attract more foreign investments.

The President highlighted the importance of the regular monitoring of all construction works in the Central Business District, in collaboration with the implementing companies, in line with a detailed and specific timeline. He also stressed the need for ongoing coordination with operators, ensuring commitment to the highest quality standards and the utilization of state-of-the-art technologies.

