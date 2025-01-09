Patientpoint Announces Strategic C-Suite Organizational Changes, Welcomes New Chief Operating Officer And Chief Marketing Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Mike Walsh will serve as Chief Operating Officer, and will oversee technology, data and analytics, provider operations and revenue operations. Mike will focus on driving operational excellence, streamlining processes, and ensuring an integrated approach to delivering superior client, provider and patient experiences.

Walsh joins PatientPoint from GoodRx, where he held senior leadership roles, including President and EVP of the Prescription Marketplace business. Prior to GoodRx, Walsh worked in Walmart's & Wellness business, focusing on improving the pharmacy business' financial performance and launching the Walmart Health clinics. His healthcare career began at Monitor Deloitte Consulting, focusing on business strategy and operational excellence.

"Mike Walsh is a transformative leader with a proven track record of driving operational excellence while delivering measurable business results," said Sean Slovenski, chief executive officer of PatientPoint. "His strategic approach and passion for innovation align perfectly with our mission to improve every doctor-patient interaction. I'm excited to see the immediate impact he will have as he leads critical operational functions and partners with our leadership team to accelerate growth."

"I'm honored to join PatientPoint at such a pivotal time in its growth journey," said Walsh. "The company's unwavering commitment to advancing patient care through innovative technology and engaging content is truly inspiring. I look forward to working alongside Sean and the talented PatientPoint team to scale our impact and drive meaningful healthcare transformation."

Kyle Barich, Chief Marketing Officer

Kyle Barich will serve as Chief Marketing Officer of PatientPoint, bringing a remarkable blend of deep marketing, agency and healthcare experience. He served as CEO of healthcare marketing agency CDM (Omnicom Health Group) and held senior roles at leading agencies and organizations supporting pioneering brands, stores and companies. Barich is known for crafting compelling brand narratives that drive customer engagement and business growth.

"Kyle Barich is a visionary marketer whose expertise in healthcare branding and marketing strategy will be invaluable as we scale our business and expand our reach," said Sean Slovenski. "His ability to connect brands with consumers through powerful storytelling will play a critical role in advancing PatientPoint's mission and market leadership."

In his role as CMO, Barich will lead all marketing functions, including brand strategy, corporate communications and digital engagement efforts. His appointment underscores PatientPoint's focus on strengthening its brand presence and expanding its market reach.

"I'm thrilled to join PatientPoint at such an exciting time in its growth," said Barich. "I look forward to working with Sean and the entire PatientPoint team to evolve this purpose-driven, industry-leading brand that resonates with healthcare providers, patients and partners."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint ® is a leading digital health company that connects patients, healthcare providers and life sciences companies with the right content at key points of change when healthcare decisions are made. Our solutions are proven to influence patient behavior and improve health outcomes, driving value for all stakeholders. Across the nation's largest network of connected digital devices in 35,000 physician offices leverages our proven behavioral change content engine, PatientPoint solutions empower better health for more than 750 million patient visits each year. Learn more at patientpoint .

