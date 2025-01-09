JP Nadda, Manoj Tiwari Criticise Kejriwal For ‘Insulting’ Voters From Bihar, UP

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) BJP President J.P. Nadda and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari have launched a scathing attack on former Delhi Chief and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of disrespecting residents of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh living in the national capital.

In a strongly worded post on X on Thursday, Nadda criticised Kejriwal, stating,“For the past decade, Arvind Kejriwal has plunged Delhi into a quagmire of corruption. Now, fearing an electoral defeat, he has resorted to making baseless and divisive statements against our brothers and sisters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.”

Nadda further alleged,“By labeling people from these states as fake voters, Kejriwal has insulted their hard work and contribution to Delhi. The people of Delhi will respond decisively and ensure his removal from power. Aap-da nahi sahenge, badal ke rahenge (We will not tolerate AAP; we will bring change).”

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also criticised Kejriwal's remarks.“Kejriwal and AAP have repeatedly shown their disdain for the people of Bihar and UP,” Tiwari said.

“By accusing them of being fake voters, Kejriwal is not only insulting them but also questioning their legitimacy as residents and contributors to Delhi's progress,” he added.

Tiwari also raised previous controversies involving Kejriwal, claiming,“This is the same Kejriwal who abandoned migrant workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh at Anand Vihar railway station during the Covid-19 crisis, pushing them towards hardship and danger. He has consistently targeted people from these states, accusing them of exploiting Delhi's resources for free medical treatments and other benefits.”

Adding to his critique, Tiwari accused the AAP government of deliberately disenfranchising voters.

“Kejriwal orchestrated the deletion of over 7 lakh voter IDs belonging to people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh under a calculated conspiracy. During the 2024 elections, many voters found their names missing from the electoral roll. Although their names have now been restored, the insult lingers,” he said.

Tiwari gave a stern warning, saying:“The people of Delhi, especially those from eastern India, will not tolerate this insult. On February 5, they will respond with their votes and ensure Kejriwal's ouster.”