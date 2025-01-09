Kuwait Donates USD 2 Million For The UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al-Meri on Thursday delivered the annual donation to the UN refugee agency, the UNRWA, amounting to USD two million for securing necessities for Palestinians in need.

The ambassador in remarks to KUNA after handing over the donation to Tamara Al-Rifai, the UNRWA's director of external relations and media, said the support given by the Kuwaiti aims at boosting the agency's activities and programs to help the Palestinians in the region.

The State of Kuwait is aware of the significant role in supporting the Palestinian refugees thus it will continue to contribute to securing such aid, he said.

The UNRWA founded in 1949 secures basic needs for some 5.7 Palestinian refugees, 40 percent of whom live in Jordan. The rest are in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria. (end)

amn









MENAFN09012025000071011013ID1109073016