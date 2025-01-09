Fun Activities And Entertainment For Families Lights, Action, Carnival! Join Dubai Police For A Weekend Of Fun At City Walk

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Police, represented by the General Department of Community Happiness, has announced the launch of the 'Dubai Carnival' tomorrow, Friday, at City Walk.

This event, organized in cooperation with the Dubai and Department, the Roads and Authority (RTA), and City Walk, aims to raise security awareness among community members, especially families, through fun and engaging activities.

Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness,

noted that the carnival coincides with preparations for the graduation ceremony at the Dubai Police Academy on the 29th of this month. He emphasized that this initiative supports Dubai Police's mission to strengthen communication with the community through recreational events that enhance awareness of services and promote a sense of safety and security.

Brig. Al Mansouri added, 'Through the carnival, we aim to strengthen the bridges of communication between Dubai Police and the public. Community events are a modern way to foster cooperation and a sense of loyalty and belonging. These activities allow the public to interact directly with police officers outside of formal settings, giving them a closer look at the efforts of Dubai Police. At the same time, police officers can better understand the public's needs and listen to their feedback and inquiries.'

Echoing these sentiments,

Shahram Shamsaee, CEO of Merex Investment, said: 'The Dubai Police Carnival highlights the strong connection between our community and those dedicated to ensuring its safety. Hosting this event for the second year underscores our shared commitment to creating opportunities for families and individuals to come together, explore, and engage in a welcoming and interactive environment. City Walk is proud to be the destination where these experiences come to life, strengthening the bonds within our community'

Meanwhile,

Major Abdullah Al Shamsi, Director of the Corporate Identity and Exhibitions Department,

explained that the annual carnival attracts a remarkable turnout each year, inviting the public to attend, participate, and learn about the Dubai Police's security and community services, especially since the event is designed for all family members.

He added, 'The carnival features platforms to raise awareness about Dubai Police services offered to the public, including information about the 901 call centre for general inquiries, the Police Eye service, and the Home Security System. There will also be lectures on the dangers of drugs, adherence to traffic safety measures, positive spirit events, and fun activities and games for children featuring Khalid Magazine and Dubai Police's mascot 'Officer Mansour'.'

He noted that the carnival will offer a variety of entertainment to the public over three days, including performances by the Dubai Police musical band, K9 show, Mounted Police show, and tourist security patrols. The final day will feature a military parade for the Dubai Police Academy cadets, signalling the graduation ceremony scheduled for January 29th.