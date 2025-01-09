AIMIM Rejects Allegations Of Giving Tickets To Riot Accused In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and party's national spokesperson Waris Pathan has dismissed allegations that the party in Delhi gave election tickets to persons accused of involvement in riots.

Speaking to IANS, Pathan countered,“Those making baseless allegations should introspect. People living in glass houses should not throw stones at others. Didn't the BJP give a ticket to Pragya Singh Thakur, who is an accused in the Malegaon blast case?”

He asserted that the AIMIM candidates, Tahir Hussain and Shafaur Rahman, are innocent.“They are undertrial prisoners. What will critics say when they are acquitted?” he asked.

Addressing the issue of a new mosque in Ayodhya in lieu of Babri Masjid, Pathan told IANS,“Once a mosque is built, it remains a mosque forever. The whole world knows that the Babri Mosque was demolished, and a temple was constructed there.”

When asked who a better leader for Muslims is -- Rahul Gandhi or PM Modi -- Pathan replied,“No one, only Allah. The issue is not leadership but the consistent targeting of Muslims in various parts of the country. During the freedom struggle, the RSS was absent, but Muslims shed their blood for independence.”

Pathan criticized the lack of representation of Muslims in Maharashtra politics.“In the Maharashtra elections, how many Muslims were given tickets? Are Muslims in Maharashtra not capable of winning elections? Yet, parties depend on 90 per cent of Muslim votes,” he remarked.

He expressed frustration with how Muslims' rights are framed.“When it comes to justice, the term 'Muslim' disappears; instead, they talk about 'minorities.'”

Commenting on Arvind Kejriwal's proposal to provide Rs 18,000 to priests and saints, Pathan said,“Kejriwal is like a small recharge version of RSS/BJP. If there's no money, why make such offers? His duplicity has been exposed.”

Regarding Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's remarks on Sambhal, Pathan said,“Yogi has a habit of dredging up old issues to polarize voters and destroy secularism. They want to tear apart the constitution.”

He also criticized the handling of riot cases and injustices in the legal system.“I urge, someone give them a copy of the Places of Worship Act. Why provoke trouble? Look into riot cases, and you'll see how many innocents are languishing in jail,” he said.