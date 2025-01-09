Lewis & Ellis Strengthens Leadership In Life & Health And Achieves Significant Growth In Property & Casualty Rankings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis & Ellis (L&E), a leading actuarial consulting firm, is pleased to announce its recognition in the December 2024 edition of AM Best's Review, where it ranks among the top actuarial firms providing appointed actuary opinions for insurers. Based on insurer loss reserves in the Life, Health, and Property & Casualty (P&C) sectors, these rankings highlight L&E's continued leadership and growth. L&E has retained its top-three position in the Life and sectors while achieving significant progress in P&C, climbing to 12th in 2024 from 20th in 2023 and 25th in 2022.

This upward trajectory reflects the firm's strategic focus on expanding its P&C practice alongside its well-established success in Life and Health. A key milestone in this growth was the integration of Kufera Consulting, acquired in 2023, which complemented L&E's existing strengths and enhanced its capabilities in the P&C sector. Building on this foundation, the firm has accelerated its ability to deliver innovative, client-focused solutions across all lines of business.

“Our steady improvement in the P&C rankings reflects the dedication and expertise of our team, as well as the success of our strategy to expand into key markets,” said Cabe Chadick, FSA, MAAA, President & Managing Principal of Lewis & Ellis.“While we're proud of the progress in P&C, we remain equally excited about the growth opportunities in Life and Health, where we continue to deliver impactful solutions for our clients.”

Published annually, AM Best's Review highlights the top actuarial and audit firms serving insurers based on independent analysis of insurer filings. Lewis & Ellis's recognition underscores its reputation as a reliable and forward-thinking actuarial consulting partner, helping insurers manage risk, comply with regulatory requirements, and achieve long-term business objectives.

This momentum also positions L&E as a dynamic and collaborative firm. Actuaries joining L&E will find opportunities to contribute meaningfully to impactful projects across Life, Health, and P&C while advancing their careers within a growing and entrepreneurial environment.

For inquiries about our services or opportunities to join our team, please contact:

Cabe Chadick, FSA, MAAA

President & Managing Principal

...

For more information on AM Best's Review 2024 rankings, please consult:



About Lewis & Ellis

Lewis & Ellis is a leading full-service insurance and actuarial consulting firm, providing specialized services to a diverse range of clients, from global corporations to regional and mid-sized companies. The firm's innovative approach and strategic use of technology have been key to delivering cost-effective solutions to complex challenges faced by clients in today's markets. With a strong commitment to expanding its geographic presence and expertise, both organically and through acquisitions, Lewis & Ellis serves clients across sectors including life, health, and property and casualty insurance. The firm also offers consulting services in areas such as regulatory compliance, financial & market conduct examinations, life settlements, risk management, and more.