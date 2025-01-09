Commercial Contracting Corporation Acquires Industrial Maintenance Specialists, Expands Indiana Presence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Contracting Corporation (CCC), a self-performing General Contractor and Equipment Installation company based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, is pleased to announce the of Industrial Maintenance Specialists, a prominent millwright and rigging contractor located in City, Indiana. This acquisition expands CCC's operational reach and strengthens its service offerings, furthering its growth strategy.

CCC's Indiana expansion builds on its $2 billion+ Indiana project history, providing a local presence to better serve existing clients and pursue new opportunities in a proven market. This strategic move allows CCC to enhance its responsiveness to client needs and strengthen its competitive advantage. To learn more about CCC visit .

"The combined synergies of our firms and people greatly increases our ability to service clients throughout the Midwest USA" said Stephen Fragnoli, CCC President and CEO. "We've always had a presence in Indiana and with an office we hope to tap into the exceptional talent the State has to offer."

Dan Soultz, prior owner of Industrial Maintenance Specialists, stated "I am excited about the positive impact CCC will have on our clients, the State of Indiana, our employees and our trade partners. The combination of our companies marks an exciting new chapter, continuing the legacy that my partner, Ronda Jones, and I have passionately built over the last 25 years. Together, we are poised for continued growth in this market and beyond." Dan will play an integral part in the transition and will contribute to the company's continued progress for the foreseeable future.

The acquisition of IMS further enhances CCC's self-performing capabilities, particularly in the crucial areas of millwright and rigging services. IMS brings a wealth of experience and a skilled workforce to CCC, strengthening our ability to deliver complex projects on time and within budget. This addition allows us to offer a more complete suite of services to our clients that includes General Contracting and Equipment Installation with self-perform services of Concrete, Steel Fabrication, Steel Erection, Carpentry, Interiors, Millwright and Rigging. This acquisition enhances our value proposition and solidifies our position as a premier construction partner. The combined expertise of both companies provides clients with a seamless and efficient experience across all project phases.

About Commercial Contracting Corporation

