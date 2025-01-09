Lebanon's Parliament Begins Second Round Of Balloting For Electing President
BEIRUT, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese parliament having failed in electing a new president in the first round of Thursday's session held a second session shortly later with the MPs casting their ballots.
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri had lifted the first session giving a grace period of two hours for the legislators to hold consultations among themselves to try attain the required ballots for declaring a new president of the republic.
Lebanese army Commander Joseph Aoun, the leading candidate, failed to muster enough support, getting only 71 votes or 15 short of the required 86 in the first round of voting.
Over the past two years, a dozen previous attempts to elect a president all failed. (end)
