Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Set To Nearly Double By 2030 Amid Growing Demand For Organic Solutions

The Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control market showcased growth at a CAGR of 6.73% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 4.96 billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 8.83 billion in 2030.

A primary driver of this market is the growing awareness among farmers and consumers regarding the harmful effects of synthetic pesticides. Studies highlighting the correlation between chemical pesticide usage and health issues, such as cancers and neurological disorders, have led to stringent regulatory policies globally. Governments and international bodies are actively promoting the adoption of biological pest control methods through subsidies, tax benefits, and educational campaigns. Moreover, the surging popularity of organic farming and the increasing consumer preference for chemical-free produce have significantly boosted the demand for natural enemy pest control solutions.

Climate change is another pivotal factor propelling the market. Changes in temperature, precipitation patterns, and the frequency of extreme weather events are influencing pest behaviours and their geographical spread. This has necessitated the adoption of adaptive pest control solutions, with natural enemies offering a dynamic and sustainable option.

The market offers substantial opportunities for innovation and growth. Advancements in biotechnology and genetic engineering are paving the way for the development of more effective and resilient natural enemies. For instance, genetically modified pathogens and parasitoids are being researched to enhance pest-specific action and adaptability. Digital farming and precision agriculture also present exciting possibilities. Integrating natural enemy pest control with tools like drones, satellite imagery, and IoT devices can optimize the monitoring and deployment of biological control agents, enhancing their efficacy and cost-effectiveness.

The United States and Brazil, key players in the Americas, have large-scale agricultural operations and a strong focus on reducing the use of chemical pesticides due to environmental and health concerns. This shift has driven investments in research and development to improve the efficacy and availability of biological control agents. Additionally, the regulatory frameworks in these countries increasingly encourage the use of eco-friendly pest management practices.

Technological advancements and strong collaboration between research institutions and the agricultural sector further bolster the market. For example, precision agriculture technologies and data analytics enable farmers to implement targeted pest control, improving the effectiveness of natural enemies. Consumer demand for organic and sustainably produced food also plays a significant role. As awareness grows about the harmful effects of synthetic pesticides, both consumers and farmers prioritize natural and environmentally friendly pest control methods. The presence of leading companies in the region and their active promotion of biological solutions contribute to market dominance.

Organic agriculture is practiced in 187 countries, and 72.3 million hectares of agricultural land were managed organically by at least 3.1 million farmers. The global sales of organic food and drink reached more than 106 billion euros in 2019.

Organic farming is known to increase natural pest control that helps organic farmers overcome reliance on chemical pest management. While the common perception is that natural pest control is largely boosted by practices that increase natural enemies to pests, a recent study has found that organic management also boosts the natural defences of plants to prevent pest damage even when pests are abundant.

Additionally, organic farmers cannot use the same chemical pest control tools as conventional, they use other creative strategies to reduce pests such as planting non-crop vegetation that supports natural enemies that attack pests, rotating crops so that pests don't accumulate in the same place year after year, and managing soil fertility with biological soil amendments instead of synthetic nitrogen. Plants with less nitrogen have been shown to be less attractive to pests. Moreover, Insects and other organisms that use arthropods as a resource - resulting in their death, weakening, or reduced reproductive potential - are called natural enemies, biological control agents, biocontrols, or beneficials. In agricultural systems, the most common natural enemies are other insects and spiders.

Scope of the Report



The report analyses the Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market by Value (USD Million)

The report analyses the Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan and India).

The report presents the analysis of Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market By Control Agents (Predators, Parasitoids, Pathogens).

The report analyses the Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market By Application (Ant Control, Beetle Control, Insects Control, Mosquitoes and Flies Control and Other Applications)

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Control Agents and By Application.

The companies analysed in the report include of are Syngenta, Bioline, BASF, Koppert Biological Systems, Biobest Group, Andermatt Biocontrol AG Bioline AgroSciences Ltd, Certis Biologicals, Applied Bio-nomics, Rincon-Vitova Insectaries and Anatis Bioprotection.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

3. Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market: Historic and Forecast

4. Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market, Regional Analysis

10. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

