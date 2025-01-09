Erdogan declares that Turkey will interfere at ‘slightest risk’ of Syria splintering

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has issued a stern warning, stating that Turkey will take action if necessary to prevent the division of Syria, emphasizing Ankara's determination to maintain the country's unity. Erdogan's remarks were made after Turkey's first cabinet meeting of 2025 and are seen as a direct threat to the Kurdish-led Syrian Forces (SDF) and their supporters, including the United States, which backs the group in the fight against the Islamic State.



"We cannot accept that Syria be divided under any circumstances, and if we detect even the slightest risk, we will act," Erdogan said, adding that Turkey possesses the strength and resources to take decisive action. He hinted at a potential surprise military operation, stressing that those who resort to terrorism will be eliminated.



Erdogan has long viewed Kurdish groups, particularly the Syrian People's Defense Units (YPG), as a threat to Turkey's security, linking them to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Turkey considers a terrorist organization. Recently, Erdogan challenged NATO and the US to choose between supporting Turkey or backing the Kurdish forces operating near Turkey's southern borders.



The SDF, which is largely made up of YPG fighters, called for a ceasefire following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's government in Syria and urged the US to protect Syrian territory from Turkish attacks. Tensions have escalated, with deadly clashes occurring between YPG forces and Turkish-backed factions. Meanwhile, Turkey has sought to improve its relationship with Syria's new leadership, with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visiting Damascus and advocating for the lifting of international sanctions on the country.

MENAFN09012025000045015687ID1109072565