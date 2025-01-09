West Academic, A BARBRI Company Partners With The American Law Institute To Elevate Legal Education Resources

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

West Academic, a BARBRI company, the leading provider of education content and digital tools, has added a valuable new addition to its subscription offerings: The American Law Institute Collection. In partnership with The American Law Institute (ALI), this collection offers law access to official texts and Tentative Drafts of Restatements, Principles, and the Model Penal Code. The ALI Collection is available as a supplement to the West Academic Study & Reference Collection, providing comprehensive support for legal education.

"We're excited to partner with ALI to deliver their content with the West Academic Study Aids & Reference Collection. The user-friendly eReader format our platform provides will make it easier for law librarians, faculty, and students at subscribing schools to access this valuable content and incorporate it into their research, teaching, and studies. Our team has loved working with ALI and looks forward to continued collaboration," said Pamela Siege Chandler, Chief Content and Learning Officer at BARBRI.

The inclusion of ALI's collection with West Academic's digital platform means access to critical legal texts with greater ease and convenience. The ALI Collection includes comprehensive resources fundamental to understanding and interpreting the law, such as Restatements of the Law, Principles of the Law, and the Model Penal Code.

"We are thrilled the published books and Tentative Drafts of The American Law Institute's Restatements, Principles, and the Model Penal Code are now available through West Academic's Study Aids Collection," said ALI Director Diane P. Wood. "A core component of our mission is to clarify the law, and now students embarking on their legal education will have easy access to our current library to assist in their studies."

Wood continued, "While our work in Torts, Contracts, Property, and other areas has long been a cornerstone of legal education, this partnership ensures law schools have convenient electronic access to not only our published books but also our works in progress, including Tentative Drafts on crucial subjects like Children and the Law, Copyright, and Corporate Governance."

This partnership aligns with BARBRI's ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive and accessible legal education resources. By including ALI's texts alongside its digital learning platform, West Academic continues to support the academic and professional growth of law students, equipping them with the essential resources needed for success in the legal field.

For more information about the ALI Collection or to learn more about subscription options, please contact your West Academic Account Manager.

About The American Law Institute

The American Law Institute is the leading independent organization in the United States producing scholarly work to clarify, modernize, and improve the law. The ALI drafts, discusses, revises, and publishes Restatements of the Law, Model Codes, and Principles of Law that are influential in the courts and legislatures, as well as in legal scholarship and education. By participating in the Institute's work, its distinguished members have the opportunity to influence the development of the law in both existing and emerging areas, to work with other eminent lawyers, judges, and academics, to support the rule of law and the legal system, and to contribute to the public good. For more information about The American Law Institute, visit .

About West Academic, A BARBRI Company

In 2021, BARBRI acquired West Academic. West Academic offers industry-leading legal education materials and digital learning resources for law schools. Rooted in a rich history of legal expertise and innovation, West Academic delivers trusted resources that support faculty instruction and enhance student learning.

BARBRI is the global leader and largest provider of tech-enabled legal learning solutions for law students, law schools, universities, professionals, law firms, and organizations.

BARBRI has been the number one brand in legal education for over 50 years and has forged a trusted relationship with more than 1.5 million legal professionals around the world. BARBRI's ongoing commitment to innovation in technology, learning science, and expert content and curriculum - developed by renowned experts - empowers global legal learners at every step of their career journey. From helping aspiring lawyers prepare for the LSAT and succeed in law school, to delivering effective U.S. Bar and SQE preparation courses and a lifetime of legal education through professional development courses, BARBRI's exceptional resources, data insights, and personalized support help legal learners, law schools and organizations achieve their goals and provide excellent learner outcomes.

BARBRI is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in the United States and United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit

