Senske Family Of Companies Expands Southeast Presence With Acquisition Of Turfpride

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TurfPride has earned a reputation as a trusted name in lawn care, offering services tailored to the specific needs of Georgia's unique landscapes and climate. Their offerings include lawn fertilization, weed control, aeration, overseeding, prevention, and tree and shrub care. With a customer-first approach and a dedication to excellence, TurfPride has been a key player in the Atlanta market, delivering customized programs developed in collaboration with leading turf specialists from institutions like NC State, Clemson, and the University of Georgia.

"Expanding our Southeast operations through strategic acquisitions like TurfPride allows us to strengthen our footprint and bring best-in-class lawn care services to even more customers," said Casey Taylor, CEO of Senske Family of Companies. "TurfPride's expertise and dedication to their customers make them a perfect fit for the Arbor-Nomics portfolio. We're excited to build on the strong foundation they've established and continue growing our presence in the Atlanta market and beyond."

TurfPride will add an additional depot in Kennesaw to Arbor-Nomics' existing locations in Norcross, Marietta, Cumming, Winder, and Douglasville, GA. This acquisition highlights SFC's broader strategy to expand in key markets while maintaining the exceptional service and trusted reputation customers expect.

About Senske Family of Companies:

Since securing investments from the private equity firm GTCR, the Senske Family of Companies has completed eighteen acquisitions. Senske serves customers in sixteen U.S. states as well as Canada and remains committed to its international expansion strategy by actively seeking partnerships with distinguished home services companies.



More on Senske's M&A process can be found at .

SOURCE Senske Services