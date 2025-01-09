Edcare Introduces Residential Eating Disorder Program In Denver

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Recent reports

from Mental Colorado highlight the critical shortage of trusted eating disorder resources in the state, particularly for individuals requiring higher levels of care and underserved populations. With the rising prevalence of eating disorders and increasing awareness of mental health challenges, the demand for accessible, comprehensive care has never been greater. EDCare's new Residential Program directly addresses this gap, offering a vital lifeline to individuals in need and reaffirming its commitment to meeting Colorado's growing mental health needs.

EDCare's gender-inclusive Residential Program supports both the psychological and physical aspects of eating disorders by equipping adults, ages 18 and older, with the tools to disrupt harmful behaviors, address triggers, and build a foundation for lasting recovery.

Unlike traditional live-in facilities, EDCare's hybrid model mirrors the structure of daily life, offering a balance of intensive treatment and routine. Patients receive 24/7 medical supervision and benefit from personalized treatment plans delivered by a multidisciplinary team, including:



Continuous medical support and 24/7 nursing care

Weekly evaluations and medication management by board-certified psychiatrists and psychiatric providers

Individual, family, and group sessions with licensed therapists

Meal planning and nutritional counseling with registered dietitians Comprehensive aftercare planning and step-down support

"We saw an opportunity to modernize the traditional residential treatment model to better prepare patients for real-life challenges and long-term success," said Brenda Velissaris, NCC, LPC, CEDS-C , Clinical Director at EDCare. "By combining our empowerment philosophy and evidence-based treatment, our approach equips individuals with the practical tools and resilience needed to sustain meaningful recovery."

As part of its commitment to expanding access to care, EDCare is currently the only Residential Eating Disorder Treatment Program in the state that accepts Colorado Medicaid. This partnership with Colorado Access, CCHA, Northeast Health Partners, and Rocky Mountain Health Plans helps eliminate systemic barriers and provides life-saving treatment to individuals who might otherwise go without support.

"Our partnership with Colorado Medicaid represents a critical step toward ensuring that everyone, regardless of financial or insurance barriers, has access to the specialized care they need to recover from eating disorders," said Kim Travis, COO

at EDCare. "By offering residential treatment to Medicaid recipients, we are breaking down obstacles and creating additional pathways to hope and healing."

Furthering EDCare's commitment to patient care, the treatment center once again earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Behavioral Health Care Accreditation, recognizing their team's professionalism and dedication to delivering exceptional, safe, and high-quality care for patients and their families.

In addition, EDCare has successfully been licensed by Colorado's Behavioral Health Administration (BHA) under Colorado's new 2025 regulations for behavioral health services, reaffirming their commitment to quality, accessibility, and excellence in the care they provide.

As an in-network provider with most major insurance plans, including TRICARE® and Colorado Medicaid, EDCare is dedicated to making specialized care accessible to individuals from all walks of life. Free, confidential assessments are available to help patients, and their families take the first step toward healing.

About EDCare:

EDCare is a leading provider of comprehensive eating disorder treatment services, offering a range of programs tailored to meet the unique needs of individuals struggling with eating disorders. With a dedicated team of professionals and evidence-based treatment approaches, EDCare is committed to empowering individuals on their journey to recovery.

Visit

for additional information.



SOURCE EDCare