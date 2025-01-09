UNHCR in Jordan confirms that Syrian refugees have right to return to their homeland voluntarily

(MENAFN) The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Jordan has confirmed that Syrian refugees have the right to return to their homeland voluntarily, with each individual deciding based on their personal wishes and circumstances. While the UNHCR does not provide financial assistance for those returning, it offers advisory services through a hotline to guide refugees through the return process. For those wishing to return to Syria, the UNHCR explained that the process can be initiated in person at the Jaber border crossing, which operates daily from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Refugees are advised to prepare essential documents such as identity cards, passports (valid or expired), civil and educational certificates, and to ensure they have enough food, water, clothing, and medications.



Additionally, the Jordanian government is easing the process by accepting expired passports for departure and facilitating document procedures. The UNHCR continues to work with the relevant authorities to provide up-to-date information about border procedures, especially regarding document requirements. The agency also warned refugees to be cautious of misinformation circulating on social media about the return process and encouraged them to contact the Return Hotline (0791109826) for official advice.



UNHCR emphasized its support for refugees' rights to decide when to return, while noting that it is closely monitoring the situation in Syria to keep refugees informed. However, it acknowledged that it cannot provide specific details about conditions in Syria or the humanitarian services available in potential return areas at this time. Furthermore, the Syrian embassy in Amman recently announced that it would exempt Syrians from fees for return passes valid for one month, which cannot be renewed. Refugees are encouraged to follow the embassy’s instructions in this regard. UNHCR clarified that if a refugee chooses to return permanently to Syria and has an active resettlement file, their file will be closed, and the country of resettlement will be informed of their decision. If the refugee does not intend to return permanently, the final decision on their file will be determined by the resettlement country.

MENAFN09012025000045015687ID1109072337