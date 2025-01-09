Warsaw Preparing Another Package Of Security Aid For Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland is now preparing another package of defense assistance to Ukraine.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister, of National Defense of Poland Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz after a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Polish MoD.

"Poland is preparing another package of aid for Ukraine, another batch of assistance. We always send whatever's possible," the defense quotes the Polish minister as saying.

In this context, he added that there is a limit (on aid - ed.) that Poland does not cross, which is about the "security of the Polish state".

As reported by the Polish Ministry of Defense, at the Ramstein base in Germany, the Polish minister presented a "roadmap" for the Coalition of Armored Capabilities to support Ukraine, as well as an update on the topic of the upcoming aid packages. Kosiniak-Kamysz also noted that among the nations that provide the largest military assistance to Ukraine, there is a prevailing opinion about the need for the further functioning of the Ramstein format, with the key participation of the United States.

“This format has justified itself. Of course, the role of NATO is very important. But in my opinion, the Contact Group, in which we participate, should continue its work,” the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

Earlier, the Polish official said the meeting in the Ramstein format on January 9 could as well become the last, since the incoming administration in the U.S.“will probably propose a different form of these events.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during a visit to Ukraine in December, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Warsaw was preparing the 46th aid package for Ukraine to be delivered in January.

