The Marine Toys For Tots Program Is Dedicated To Embracing The New Year With Renewed Commitment And Resolve

TRIANGLE, Va., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As we bid farewell to 2024, the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program reflects on the millions of smiles and hearts filled with hope that we've brought to disadvantaged children across the Nation.

Thanks to the unwavering generosity of the American public, National Corporate Partners, businesses and organizations, 874 Chapter Coordinators, and tens of thousands of dedicated volunteers, Toys for Tots reached new heights in 2024 – providing toys, books, and other gifts to over 10 million children in need!

With the collective support of communities nationwide, Toys for Tots accomplished the mission of ensuring that millions of disadvantaged children experienced the magic of the holidays, spreading joy and love to those who needed it most.

"The dedication and generosity we witnessed from our donors last year has been nothing short of extraordinary," said LtGen Laster, CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Every donation, large or small, made a significant impact, brightening the lives of children in need. We are deeply inspired by the continued spirit of kindness that fuels our mission, and we are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support we received."

As we enter 2025, Toys for Tots is renewing our resolve and turning good intentions into meaningful actions. Every donation and toy distributed brings us closer to a world where every child receives emotional support when needed and is reminded that they are not forgotten – and has renewed hope for a brighter future.



"The New Year is a time to renew our resolve," said LtGen Laster. "It's an opportunity to reaffirm our purpose, set new goals, and unite as an even stronger force for good for the children in our great Nation.

With continued help from our generous supporters, I know we can serve even more disadvantaged children and families this year."

This year let's make our resolve clear.

Let's give the gift of hope and joy to children in need across the country. Together, we can make the world a brighter place – one toy, one smile, and one heart at a time.

To learn more about Toys for Tots or to make a donation, please visit .

