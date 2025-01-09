Record 2.79 Crore Registrations For 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) With just five days left for the closure of registration, a record 2.79 crore students, teachers, and parents across India and abroad have already registered for Prime Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC) 2025 - an initiative to foster students' positive outlook towards examinations.

In 2024, 2.26 crore participants (2.06 crore students, 14.93 lakh teachers, and 5.69 lakh parents) took part in the programme.

The latest 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha is scheduled to take place this month or early February just before annual examinations commence across the country.

In the previous edition held on January 29, last year, PM Modi had advised the students: "Do not waste time watching reels, get adequate sleep". The seventh edition of PPC was held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, in a town hall format and received widespread acclaim.

The online registration for this year's PPC 2025 commenced on December 14, last year and will remain open till January 14, 2025.

The programme's immense popularity highlights its success in addressing the mental well-being of students and fostering a positive outlook towards examinations.

The interactive event, organised annually by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education, has become a much-anticipated celebration of education.

In line with the spirit of PPC, a series of engaging school-level activities are scheduled from January 12, 2025 (National Youth Day) to January 23, 2025 (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti).

The activities aim to foster holistic development and inspire students to celebrate examinations as an Utsav. These activities include: Indigenous games sessions, marathon runs, meme competitions, nukkad natak. Yoga-cum-meditation sessions, poster-making competitions, inspirational film screenings, mental health workshops and counselling sessions and poetry/song performances.

Through these activities, PPC 2025 aims to reinforce its message of resilience, positivity, and joy in learning, ensuring that education is celebrated as a journey rather than a pressure-driven task.

For PPC 2025, two students (classes 9 to 12) and a teacher from each State/UT, along with winners of Kala Utsav, and participants from Veer Gatha, Prenana alumni, and PM SHRI schools will be invited as special guests for the main event.