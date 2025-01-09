Russians Attack Ukrainian Fortifications In Bilohorivka, Some Positions Destroyed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Siversk sector of the front, the Ukrainian fortifications in Bilohorivka were attacked.

This was reported on Telegram by the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of (OSGT), as conveyed by Ukrinform.

"In the Siversk sector , our fortifications in Bilohorivka were attacked. As a result of assault actions and fire impact, some of our positions were destroyed," the statement said.

Representatives of the Khortytsia OSGT assured that measures are being taken to prevent a deterioration of the tactical situation.

Also, in the Lyman secto r, the enemy launched assaults on the Ukrainian positions near Nadiya, Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, and Terny.

In the Kharkiv sector , over the past day, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the Ukrainian positions in Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector , the Russian forces carried out assaults near Kolisnykivka, Holubivka, and Zahryzove. To reinforce efforts and move personnel toward Petropavlivka and Zelenyi Hai, the enemy deployed armored vehicles. However, due to engineering barriers and targeted fire by the Ukrainian forces, three tanks, three armored personnel carriers (APC), and one infantry fighting vehicle were destroyed. Two more APCs were damaged.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors , the enemy concentrated offensive efforts near Dyliivka and Toretsk but failed to achieve success.

46, 24

In the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy's attacks were directed at the Ukrainian positions in Myroliubivka, Baranivka, Yelyzavetivka, Zelene, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, and Yasynove. The Ukrainian forces are holding back the enemy's pressure aiming to leverage numerical superiority to advance.

In the Kurakhove sector , assault actions were conducted near Kurakhove and toward Dachne and Yantarne. Efforts are underway to detect and eliminate enemy assault groups attempting to infiltrate the Ukrainian defensive lines.

In the Vremivka sector , Russians continue to amass forces for further attacks. Throughout the day, they attacked the Ukrainian fortifications near Novosilka, Kostiantynopilske, and toward Kostiantynopil but failed; the Ukrainian tactical positions have not deteriorated.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to target and neutralize superior enemy forces to slow down and halt their offensive actions.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to January 9, 2024, amount to approximately 803,100 personnel, including 1,430 in the past day alone.