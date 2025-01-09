Enemy Attacked Beryslav With Drone In Morning, 2 Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, Russians attacked the town of Beryslav with a UAV, injuring a 71-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .

“At about 07:00, the Russians attacked Beryslav from a UAV,” the report says.

As noted, a 71-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man sustained explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds as a result of the drone's explosive drop.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for medical care.

As Ukrinform reported, the night before, the occupiers attacked the city of Beryslav from a UA . A 27-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the drone's explosive drop.