Enemy Attacked Beryslav With Drone In Morning, 2 Wounded
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, Russians attacked the town of Beryslav with a UAV, injuring a 71-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .
“At about 07:00, the Russians attacked Beryslav from a UAV,” the report says.
As noted, a 71-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man sustained explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds as a result of the drone's explosive drop.
Read also:
Russians drop explosives on woman riding bicycle in Kherson
region
Both victims were taken to the hospital for medical care.
As Ukrinform reported, the night before, the occupiers attacked the city of Beryslav from a UA . A 27-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the drone's explosive drop.
MENAFN09012025000193011044ID1109071901
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.