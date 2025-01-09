Nizami Cinema To Screen Animated And Short Feature Films

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Nizami Cinema Center will screen animated "Nargiz", "Reverse Shadows" and "Early Feelings" short feature films on January 17, Azernews reports.

The cinema works were produced with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture and Azerbaijan Film Agency.

All three films are screen works that won the "Competition of Film Projects to be Produced with the Order and Support of the State" held in 2023 and the "Support for Film Projects in the Post-Production Stage" competition held in 2024.

The director of the film "Nargiz", produced by Peri Film LLC, is Masud Panahi, who is well known to the audience for the animated film Tiq-tiq Khanum.

The short feature film Early Feelings produced by Rental Azerbaijan LLC is one of the winning works of the film competition held at the end of 2023. The screenplay was shot by young director Nurlan Hasanli.

The short feature film "Reverse Shadows" by film critic and director Haji Safarov was produced by Chinar Film LLC. The screenplay won the "Support for Films in Post-Production Stage" competition held by ARKA in 2024.

Over the past year, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and Azerbaijan Film Agency have allocated funding for more than 40 film projects. The presentation of these films will continue throughout the year.