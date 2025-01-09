Nizami Cinema To Screen Animated And Short Feature Films
Nizami Cinema Center will screen animated film "Nargiz",
"Reverse Shadows" and "Early Feelings" short feature films on
January 17, Azernews reports.
The cinema works were produced with the support of the
Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and Azerbaijan Film Agency.
All three films are screen works that won the "Competition of
Film Projects to be Produced with the Order and Support of the
State" held in 2023 and the "Support for Film Projects in the
Post-Production Stage" competition held in 2024.
The director of the film "Nargiz", produced by Peri Film LLC, is
Masud Panahi, who is well known to the audience for the animated
film Tiq-tiq Khanum.
The short feature film Early Feelings produced by Rental
Azerbaijan LLC is one of the winning works of the film competition
held at the end of 2023. The screenplay was shot by young director
Nurlan Hasanli.
The short feature film "Reverse Shadows" by film critic and
director Haji Safarov was produced by Chinar Film LLC. The
screenplay won the "Support for Films in Post-Production Stage"
competition held by ARKA in 2024.
Over the past year, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and
Azerbaijan Film Agency have allocated funding for more than 40 film
projects. The presentation of these films will continue throughout
the year.
