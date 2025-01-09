Demand Chain Announces Leadership Transition And Strategic Growth Initiatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New CEO to Drive Transformation as Demand Chain Strengthens Its Position as a Premier Salesforce Boutique Consultancy Focused on AI-Powered Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Demand Chain , a trusted Salesforce consultancy with over 20 years of experience, today announced a leadership transition and a series of growth-driven initiatives to accelerate innovation and strengthen its position as the leading Salesforce boutique consultancy helping companies improve customer engagement and outcomes out of the box, leveraging data and AI.

Effective January 1, 2025, Michael“Herm” Herman , Executive Vice President and Chief Growth & Revenue Officer, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Herm succeeds co-founder Mike Paradis , who will transition to Chairman of the Board, where he will focus on expanding strategic relationships, driving innovation, and securing growth capital.

“After leading Demand Chain for more than two decades, I'm excited to step into the role of Chairman and focus on expanding the relationships and innovation that have driven our success. Herm's operational expertise, leadership, experience and relationships across the Salesforce ecosystem make him the ideal choice to guide the company into its next chapter.” - Mike Paradis

As CEO, Herm will drive the company's strategic direction, aligning its services with the growing demand for AI-powered Salesforce industry solutions. Under his leadership, the firm will sharpen its focus on delivering smarter, faster outcomes through targeted investments in Salesforce's Agentforce and AI innovations. Prior to joining Demand Chain, Herm spent more than 20 years as a managing principal at two Big 4 firms, most recently founding, scaling and leading the fastest growing consulting partner in the history of the Salesforce ecosystem.

“I am extremely humbled and excited to help and support the amazing team at Demand Chain reach new heights. We have spent the last year evolving the firm to stay ahead of the pack and the results we are seeing are both exciting and impactful. We have built the ingredients for success - amazing clients, a great team, a great relationship with Salesforce and an engaged and supporting Chairman and Board.” - Herm

Leadership Evolution Fuels Strategic Growth

The leadership transition coincides with Demand Chain's conversion into a Limited Liability Company (LLC), a move designed to enhance operational flexibility and accelerate investments in innovation. Additionally, the company will also transition from an advisory board to a fiduciary board, aligning governance with long-term performance goals.

These strategic changes underscore Demand Chain's commitment to delivering measurable results while expanding its presence across key industries, including manufacturing, financial services, and healthcare.

Strengthening its leadership in the Salesforce ecosystem, Demand Chain has enabled its entire sales and delivery teams with Salesforce's AI-driven tools and the Agentforce platform. This investment empowers businesses to accelerate outcomes and value, streamline workflows, optimize operations, and accelerate time to value through intelligent automation and actionable insights.

Reaffirming a Vision for the Future

With its leadership evolution, operational transformation, and investments in AI-powered Salesforce solutions, Demand Chain reaffirms its mission to deliver scalable, technology-led solutions that enhance customer engagement and drive meaningful business outcomes.

About Demand Chain | 20+ Years Trusted Salesforce Partner

Demand Chain is a boutique Salesforce consultancy with over 20 years of experience delivering tailored Salesforce solutions nationwide. With a consistent 5.0 CSAT rating, the firm is recognized for its expert team, proven methodologies, and unwavering commitment to customer success. Demand Chain helps businesses transform their Salesforce journeys with precision, reliability, and deep industry expertise.

