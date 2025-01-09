Pakistani Media Highlights Azerbaijani President's Interview
Prominent Pakistani media outlets have extensively covered the
interview of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with local
television channels. The interview, which delves into various
national and international issues, has garnered significant
attention in Pakistan.
Azernews reports that the full English version
of the interview has been published on the websites of several
leading Pakistani news agencies and publications, including DND
News Agency, DNS, Daily Ittihad, The Gulf Observer, Islamabad Post,
The Europe Today, and Pakeconet portal.
The Pakistani media has presented President Aliyev's interview
as a major news story, reflecting the strong interest in
Azerbaijan's perspectives and policies. This coverage underscores
the importance of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations and highlights the
mutual interest in fostering closer ties between the two
nations.
The widespread dissemination of the interview in Pakistan is a
testament to the growing influence and reach of Azerbaijani
diplomacy and media engagement on the international stage.
