عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pakistani Media Highlights Azerbaijani President's Interview

Pakistani Media Highlights Azerbaijani President's Interview


1/9/2025 1:10:42 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prominent Pakistani media outlets have extensively covered the interview of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with local television channels. The interview, which delves into various national and international issues, has garnered significant attention in Pakistan.

Azernews reports that the full English version of the interview has been published on the websites of several leading Pakistani news agencies and publications, including DND News Agency, DNS, Daily Ittihad, The Gulf Observer, Islamabad Post, The Europe Today, and Pakeconet portal.

The Pakistani media has presented President Aliyev's interview as a major news story, reflecting the strong interest in Azerbaijan's perspectives and policies. This coverage underscores the importance of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations and highlights the mutual interest in fostering closer ties between the two nations.

The widespread dissemination of the interview in Pakistan is a testament to the growing influence and reach of Azerbaijani diplomacy and media engagement on the international stage.

MENAFN09012025000195011045ID1109071110


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search