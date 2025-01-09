Pakistani Media Highlights Azerbaijani President's Interview

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prominent Pakistani outlets have extensively covered the interview of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with local television channels. The interview, which delves into various national and international issues, has garnered significant attention in Pakistan.

Azernews reports that the full English version of the interview has been published on the websites of several leading Pakistani news agencies and publications, including DND News Agency, DNS, Daily Ittihad, The Gulf Observer, Islamabad Post, The Europe Today, and Pakeconet portal.

The Pakistani media has presented President Aliyev's interview as a major news story, reflecting the strong interest in Azerbaijan's perspectives and policies. This coverage underscores the importance of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations and highlights the mutual interest in fostering closer ties between the two nations.

The widespread dissemination of the interview in Pakistan is a testament to the growing influence and reach of Azerbaijani diplomacy and media engagement on the international stage.