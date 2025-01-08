Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council Partners With 548 Foundation To Create Workforce Opportunities In Renewable Energy And Construction

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

548 Foundation

and the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council (MACRC) Apprentice Training Fund are proud to announce a transformative partnership to expand training and career opportunities for residents of marginalized communities in Illinois. This collaboration will combine expertise in

and carpentry to offer a robust pre-apprenticeship program aimed at addressing workforce gaps in clean energy and industries.

The partnership establishes a comprehensive training pathway, blending 548 Foundation's 300- and 450-hour renewable energy training programs with MACRC's industry-recognized carpentry apprenticeship curriculum. Participants will undergo a rigorous 10- to 15-week pre-apprenticeship program that includes:



NCCER Core Construction & Solar PV Certifications

OSHA 30 Certification

Construction Boot Camp Training

NABCEP Associate Certification Life Skills and Financial Literacy Development

Graduates of the program will earn the qualifications necessary to become First Year Apprentices in the MACRC Apprentice Training Program, positioning them for long-term careers as union carpenters.

"We're proud to partner with the 548 Foundation to provide expert training to the next generation of union carpenters needed to meet the growing demand in the renewable energy industry," said Kevin McLaughlin, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council. "This partnership will provide opportunities for young people from underserved communities to learn valuable skills and puts them on a path towards rewarding, family-sustaining careers in the Carpenters Union."

In addition to technical training, participants will receive stipends during the program, as well as mentorship and job placement assistance. The partnership prioritizes placing graduates on projects within the clean energy and renewable energy sectors, ensuring access to union-supported career pathways.

"The impact of this partnership will ripple for decades," said A.J. Patton, Founder and CEO of 548 Enterprise and 548 Foundation. "Union jobs have lifted millions of people into middle class lifestyles, and that's the type of impact we're looking to make at 548 Foundation - how many people can we uplift and put on a track to a better quality of life for them and their families, for generations."

This collaboration underscores both organizations' shared commitment to advancing clean energy while breaking down barriers for minoritized communities and providing equitable access to career opportunities in industries where they have been historically underrepresented.

