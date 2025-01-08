WEBCO INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF TOBIN POSPISIL TO BOARD

SAND SPRINGS, Okla., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Webco Industries, Inc. (OTC: WEBC) today announced the appointment of Mr. Tobin Pospisil as a member of Webco's Board of Directors. Mr. Pospisil's appointment by the Board brings the number of outside members to three and the total members to six.

Dana S. Weber, Webco Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said "Mr. Pospisil has extensive experience in the steel industry. Mr. Pospisil has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska and an MBA from Duke University. Over the course of his career, Mr. Pospisil worked as an executive at GS Industries and served as chief financial officer and president of Gallatin Steel Company. Mr. Pospisil has also worked for other basic materials companies as an executive and as a strategic advisor. Mr. Pospisil also currently serves as an independent board member for a steel supplier. Mr. Pospisil's extensive career experiences, make him a valuable addition to our Board, adding industry knowledge in finance and operations."

Webco's mission is to continuously build on our strengths as we create a vibrant company for the ages. We leverage our core values of trust and teamwork, continuously building strength, agility and innovation. We focus on practices that support our brand such that we are 100% engaged every day to build a forever kind of company for our Trusted Teammates, customers, business partners, investors and community. We provide high-quality carbon steel, stainless steel and other metal specialty tubing products designed to industry and customer specifications. We have five tube production facilities in Oklahoma and Pennsylvania and eight value-added facilities in Oklahoma, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas, serving customers globally. Our F. William Weber Leadership Campus is in Sand Springs, Oklahoma and houses our corporate offices and our Webco TechCenterTM, providing a state-of-the-art laboratory and R & D facility to lead and develop technical solutions.