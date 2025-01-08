Sixspeed And Polaris Push Boundaries With Bold Tough Doesn't Quit Campaign

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We have proudly partnered with Polaris across a wide range of marketing initiatives over the years, but the collaborative development of the 'Tough Doesn't Quit' campaign has been one of the most rewarding campaigns we have done with any client. There are very few opportunities as a creative / agency to develop such an embedded relationship with a company that produces such great products. We never take that for granted. The mutual trust and experience over the years of working together enables us to continue to find new ways to approach solving business challenges. Polaris is the best in the business; they prove that fact routinely, and we are honored to work with them," says Kevin Reilly, CEO of SixSpeed.

To emphasize the industry-leading investment Polaris

has made in stress-testing their offerings, "Tough Doesn't Quit" takes the audience to the company's first-of-its-kind testing facility in Texas, the Polaris Proving Grounds, as well as a rural Minnesota research & development facility dedicated to pushing the limits of their machines. The creative features countless vehicle drop tests, durability simulators, and suspension tests, giving a "behind the scenes" look into Polaris's relentless pursuit of the perfect ride. The campaign's through line is the reason that the brand is the industry's highest spender in product testing: its customers. No company works harder at innovating and testing their vehicles to meet the needs of those that work and play outside.



SixSpeed is dedicated to making the world's most authentic brands impossible to imitate. Polaris didn't want to simply showcase the power of their machines with their next creative campaign – they were seeking to demonstrate to their customers that they will work harder than anyone to build what's next. To ensure they succeeded in doing so, SixSpeed shined a light on how rugged their testing process truly is: enough to push forward the very categories that Polaris has created. This bold creative approach captures the brand's ethos to confront challenges head-on, live authentically, and lead the pack through product design and testing.

"Every day the teams at Polaris are looking at how we build better, stronger, tougher vehicles for our riders. We wanted a campaign that gave our consumers a behind-the-scenes look at our relentless pursuit to design the ultimate ride, the level to which these machines are pushed, and the thought and intentionality behind each innovation that we bring to market. Our consumers have such a passion for the ride and how they approach life, so 'Tough Doesn't Quit' is about showcasing the passion we have, as a company, to create that for them and share in their grit and pursuit for more," said Reid Wilson, President of Off Road Vehicles.

SixSpeed put "Tough Doesn't Quit" on the map through a fully-integrated launch across the US. Initial results demonstrate that the compelling narrative resonates deeply with Polaris customers and new audiences. Together, SixSpeed and Polaris are redefining what it means to be a category leader – challenging norms and setting new standards for excellence.

To be what others can't, you have to do what they won't.

About SixSpeed

To be what others aren't, you have to do what they won't. We are SixSpeed, a creative marketing agency that is employee-owned, consumer-centric, and ready to deliver on experience. We're here to make the world's most adventurous brands impossible to imitate. Those brands who consider Best PracticesTM a suggestion, not a mandate. The ones that consider inspiration fuel for action, not just food for thought. See how we've encouraged others to take a leap at sixspeed .

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris's high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER®, RZR®, Polaris XPEDITION®, and GENERALTM side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe.

