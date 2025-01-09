Jackie Shroff Finds 'Peace' As He Spends Time In Nature

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) It is no secret that aside from being a celebrated Jackie Shroff is also a nature freak. Proving the same, the 'Housefull 3' star recently shared a clip on his official Instagram handle, giving the netizens an insight into his recent visit to a center for cows

The has Jackie Shroff spending time with the animals. His latest Insta post was captioned, "PEACE". However, this is not the first time that Jackie Shroff has openly shown his love for nature. Time and again, the is seen talking about the need to more trees to save the planet.

On another front, Jackie Shroff is all set to be a part of the highly-awaited crime series, "Chidiya Udd". Scheduled to premiere on the OTT platform Amazon MX Player on 15th January this year, the drama is inspired by Aabid Surti's popular novel Cages. "Chidiya Udd" will revolve around the life of a young Rajasthani woman named Seher, who gets caught up in the dark world of Mumbai's crime syndicate. The story moves forward as she attempts to break away from the chains of power and violence. The makers recently unveiled the official trailer of the forthcoming web series.

Helmed by Ravi Jadhav, the project has been jointly bankrolled by Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri. Apart from Jackie Shroff, "Chidiya Udd" will also feature Bhoomika Meena, Sikandar Kher, Madhur Mittal, Mayur More, and Mita Vashisht in crucial roles. Jackie Shroff will essay on the character of Qadir Khan in his next.

In addition to this, Jackie Shroff will also star in the highly-talked-about sequel, "Housefull 5". He will be seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh, along with others. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the movie will reach the cinema halls on 6th June this year.