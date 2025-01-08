US Delegation Visits Kiev To Talk Ukraine's Defense
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday it
welcomed a United States National Security Council (NSC) delegation
in Kiev to discuss the country's efforts to repel Russia's military
The two parties discussed their countries' cooperation in 2025,
mainly how the US can help Ukraine in its defense endeavor and what
kind of weapons and equipment it can provide.
The visit came ahead of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group's
(UDCG) meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on January 9.
