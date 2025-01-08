عربي


US Delegation Visits Kiev To Talk Ukraine's Defense

1/8/2025 3:16:34 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday it welcomed a United States National Security Council (NSC) delegation in Kiev to discuss the country's efforts to repel Russia's military operation, Azernews reports.

The two parties discussed their countries' cooperation in 2025, mainly how the US can help Ukraine in its defense endeavor and what kind of weapons and equipment it can provide.

The visit came ahead of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group's (UDCG) meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on January 9.

AzerNews

