Frogtape® Announces The Top Trending Paint Projects Of The Year To Tackle At Home

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Whether it's a small touch-up or a bold makeover, painting is one of the most accessible and transformative projects you can do to upgrade your home," says Melanie Canning, Director of Insights for FrogTape®. "Yet, figuring out where to start or what color and theme to pick can feel overwhelming to many. That's why we've done the hard work for them by identifying the top painting projects we see gaining popularity in the new year. Our research reveals the most style-forward painting updates of the year, and we're making it easy to bring them to life with inspirational ideas and tips so any DIYer can feel confident incorporating one – or many! – of the trends in their space."



Based on the FrogTape® research, here are the hottest painting projects of 2025:



Trending Project 1: Furniture Flips





Nearly 80%* of DIYers say they're considering refreshing an old piece of furniture in their home with a little paint within the next year, according to the new FrogTape® research. This trend involves cleaning, sanding and then painting or staining a piece of furniture or decorative accent on an item and even adding chic hardware, such as new knobs and handles, to give it a fresh look. Also known as upcycling, this trend breathes new life into the unique character of vintage décor while giving the furniture an

eco-vintage, personalized feel.

Most respondents feel motivated to do a DIY paint project like this because it saves them money (56%), it allows them to make their space unique (46%) and it's more sustainable than buying new (30%). When it comes to picking out a piece of furniture to upcycle, a dresser, coffee table or bookshelf are among the top choices, Canning says.



Trending Project 2: Creative Cabinets



While painting cabinets can sometimes feel daunting, almost 70% of DIYers say they would take on the makeover in their kitchen or bathroom if they were given an easy how-to guide. That's where FrogTape®

can help. For best results – and an easier painting process – Canning says to use a low-adhesion, premium painter's tape that won't damage newly painted surfaces. A great choice is FrogTape® Delicate Surface Painter's Tape. Like most FrogTape®

brand painter's tapes, it contains exclusive PaintBlock® Technology to seal tape edges and block paint bleed for super sharp paint lines, but Delicate Surface also was specially designed to prevent damage on freshly painted surfaces, like cabinets –

making decorative projects easy. She also recommends that beginner DIYers should start by painting the cabinets all in one color, while more experienced DIYers can consider adding vibrant pops of color to create an accent cabinet.



If you're stuck on which tone to paint the cabinets, research shows a wood stain or neutral color, such as a soft white or earthy beige, are most popular. Other great cabinet updates include adding open shelving or replacing hardware for a fresh, modern look.



Trending Project 3: Color Drenching



Creating a canopy of one rich, deep hue across an entire room is among the year's most sought-after painting projects.

This trend can be done by choosing one color or several shades of the same color, selecting a space and then covering the walls, trim and even the ceiling in that one cohesive hue. According to the FrogTape® research, DIYers say the bedroom is the first room in their home they would want to saturate with color.



"Color drenching is growing in popularity and will likely be adopted in wallpaper, too," Canning says. "While the bedroom is the most desired room to try this trend, it can also work well in the dining room, basement or home office. Wherever you decide to color drench, we recommend drop cloths or paint tarps for protecting flooring and furniture from the paint being applied to the rest of the room, especially from any drips from the ceiling."



For those who may be trying this trend with variations of the same color, Canning suggests FrogTape® Multi-Surface painter's tape to separate the different areas and ensure super sharp paint lines.



Trending Project 4: Touches of Texture





More homeowners are making their spaces feel warm and welcoming by adding depth and dimension to a wall, piece of accent furniture or fireplace. In fact, FrogTape® research finds that one of the most popular painting projects that DIYers are interested in trying at home this year is painting or adding texture to a fireplace. One method to consider for a DIY fireplace upgrade is painting the fireplace to add a bold pop of color on the textured surface.

Another emerging technique is applying limewash paint, which is mixture of crushed limestone and natural pigments, to a wall for a texturized and moody finish, Canning observes. DIYers can try this trend by using different shades of paint to create a limewash look.

Trending Project 5: Nature-Inspired Murals & Faux Wallpaper



Whether it's hand-drawn organic shapes or botanical brushstrokes, DIYers are favoring nature-inspired elements to make their walls pop with personality, using stencils to create a

faux wallpaper look or murals to bring the beauty of the outdoors, inside.

While more than half of people prefer painting a mural over applying wallpaper,

36% still say 'not feeling confident in painting skills'

is holding them back from trying this project. To make the process easier, Canning says to start with a simple floral or leaf pattern, using painter's tape or stencils as a guide to outline the design on a clean, dry surface, before beginning to apply paint.



"No matter which painting project you plan to undertake this year, one of the most important steps is picking the right painter's tape," adds Canning. "From Multi-Surface for super sharp paint lines on walls, to Delicate Surface for faux finishing projects and decorative patterns, FrogTape® offers the right tape to achieve the beautiful, on-trend paint project you've envisioned."



For more inspiration and tips from the 2025 FrogTape® "What's Trending" painting projects, visit FrogTape .



*Research conducted by FrogTape® in September 2024 polled 1,000 renters and homeowners that identify as DIYers to learn about their interest in completing trending DIY projects in their homes.



