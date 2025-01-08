Silent Breach To Exhibit At MSP EXPO Florida 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Silent Breach announced today that it will be showcasing its cybersecurity services at MSP EXPO, held February 11-13, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Silent Breach, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, announced today that it will be showcasing its cybersecurity services at MSP , held February 11-13, 2025 at the Broward County Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.Collocated with ITEXPO, MSP EXPO is the premier Networking Summit and for MSPs - where MSP business owners and technology specialists share strategies to grow their managed services businesses. Meet Silent Breach at MSP EXPO at booth 2367 to learn more about Silent Breach's strategy for MSPs seeking to grow their portfolio and keep their customers safe.For more than 20 years, executives, technology buyers, sellers, resellers and manufacturers from companies of all sizes and industries have assembled at ITEXPO and MSP EXPO to forge new business partnerships, collaborate and learn together and from one another. Dozens of conferences sessions, keynotes and panels will be focused on helping attendees move their businesses forward."At Silent Breach, we are committed to empowering Managed Service Providers with the tools and expertise they need to deliver world-class cybersecurity solutions to their clients at an affordable cost," said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. "MSP EXPO provides a unique platform to connect with industry leaders, share insights, and showcase our tailored security offerings. By collaborating with MSPs, we aim to elevate the standard of cybersecurity services globally and help businesses of all sizes safeguard their digital assets against an evolving threat landscape."Silent Breach offers a full suite of white-labelled security solutions to MSPs around the globe. These include penetration testing, guided compliance, cloud configuration audits, incident detection and response, and much more.Registration for MSP EXPO is now open. For the latest MSP EXPO news, updates and information follow the event on X at @MSPEXPO.To learn more about Silent Breach's award-winning security products and services visit:For information on our popular Partnerships program contact us at: /PartnershipsAbout Silent BreachSilent Breach is a global cybersecurity firm specializing in digital asset protection. With a team of seasoned experts and a commitment to innovation, Silent Breach helps organizations worldwide mitigate cyber risks and safeguard their digital assets against evolving threats.About TMCThrough their news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

