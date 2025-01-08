ODYSIGHT.AI AND ISRAEL RAILWAYS PARTNER TO DEVELOP ADVANCED AI-POWERED VISUALIZATION SYSTEM TO PREVENT DERAILMENTS AND ENHANCE RAILWAY SAFETY

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OMER, Israel, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odysight.ai Inc. (OTCQB: ODYS) and Israel Railways are excited to announce a collaboration to develop an advanced monitoring and predictive maintenance system designed to prevent derailments and improve the safety and efficiency of the country's rail network. This innovative solution, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), aims to revolutionize Israel's railway infrastructure by enhancing the performance, reliability, and safety of critical track switches.

Railway switches are vital to directing trains along their designated routes, and maintaining them in optimal condition is essential to preventing disruptions. The new AI-driven system, developed in partnership with Israel Railways' Innovation Department, utilizes cutting-edge cameras and machine learning algorithms to monitor track switches in real-time, detect potential malfunctions, and predict issues before they lead to failures. Odysight.ai and Israel Railways plan to test the system in a pilot program across multiple railway lines in the coming months, with plans for a nationwide rollout once the system has been optimized.

Expected Key Benefits of the Collaboration of Potential Nationwide Rollout:

- Predictive Maintenance & Fault Prevention: Leveraging advanced sensors and AI algorithms, the system detects anomalies in real-time, expecting to identify potential faults before they escalate into costly malfunctions or safety hazards.



- Enhanced Safety: By continuously monitoring the condition of railway switches, the system is expected to reduce the likelihood of mechanical or electronic failures, minimizing the risk of accidents and improving overall safety for passengers and staff.

- Operational Efficiency: The system's predictive capabilities streamline train operations which is expected to improve the accuracy of scheduling and reduce unexpected disruptions, leading to a more reliable and efficient service for passengers.

Moshe Jana, CEO of Israel Railways, said: "At Israel Railways, we are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to stay at the forefront of global transportation innovation. This collaboration with Odysight is expected to enhance the efficiency and reliability of our operations, ultimately ensuring a safer and more dependable service for millions of passengers every year."

Colonel (Res.) Yehu Ofer, CEO of Odysight, commented: "We are proud to partner with Israel Railways on this groundbreaking project. Their decision to work with us is a testament to the trust they place in Odysight's ability to drive innovation across diverse industries. We believe this collaboration marks a significant step toward a more sustainable, data-driven, and efficient future for transportation, combining intelligent infrastructure with advanced AI technologies. We look forward to further expanding our work with Israel Railways and beyond."

This collaboration represents a major milestone for both companies as they push the boundaries of innovation in transportation. By integrating AI with real-time monitoring systems, Odysight and Israel Railways aim to set new standards in railway safety, efficiency, and sustainability, ensuring the future of rail travel is smarter, safer, and more efficient.

About Odysight.ai

