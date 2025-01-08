(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gym Bunny Walking Pad is excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary Walking Pad Program,

Dublin, Ireland, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gym Bunny Walking Pad , a leading company in Ireland, is excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary Walking Pad Weight Loss Program , designed specifically for busy professionals and parents who struggle to find time for traditional exercise routines.

This innovative program allows participants to improve their and lose weight while working or managing day-to-day household tasks. By incorporating walking pads into their daily routines, users can burn calories, boost metabolism, and enhance overall fitness without sacrificing precious time.

"Our Walking Pad Weight Loss Program is a game-changer for those with hectic schedules," said Orlaith, CEO of Gym Bunny. "We understand the challenges faced by busy individuals, and this program offers a practical solution to stay active and healthy."







Gym Bunny

The Walking Pad Weight Loss Program is designed to be flexible and adaptable to various lifestyles. Participants can choose from a range of customized workout plans that fit seamlessly into their daily routines. Whether it's walking while attending virtual meetings, catching up on emails, or supervising children's homework, the program ensures that users can prioritize their health without compromising on other responsibilities.

Key Features of the Program:

● Personalized workout plans tailored to individual fitness levels and goals

● Access to expert nutritional guidance and meal planning resources

● Virtual coaching sessions with certified fitness trainers

● Progress tracking through a user-friendly mobile app

● Community support through online forums and group challenges

Partnering with Ireland's Leading Walking Pad Store

To ensure participants have access to the best equipment, Gym Bunny has partnered with WalkingPad.ie , Ireland's premier walking pad store. Known for their high-quality and affordable walking pads, WalkingPad.ie offers a range of models that cater to every need and budget. As part of this collaboration, everyone who joins Gym Bunny's Walking Pad Program will receive an exclusive 15% discount on any walking pad purchased through WalkingPad.ie.

"We're thrilled to partner with Gym Bunny on this innovative program," said John Smith, CEO of "Our walking pads are designed to seamlessly integrate into any workspace or home environment, making them the perfect tool for this weight loss initiative."

Join Us Today

Don't let a busy schedule stand in the way of your health. Discover how a compact and affordable walking pad can help you stay active and improve your well-being, and take the first step towards a healthier, happier you.

Early adopters of the program have reported significant improvements in their overall well-being, with many noting increased energy levels, better focus at work, and steady weight loss. The program's success is attributed to its emphasis on consistency and accessibility, making it easier for participants to maintain a regular exercise routine despite their busy lifestyles.

About Gym Bunny

Gym Bunny is Ireland's leading provider of innovative weight loss solutions that cater to busy lifestyles. We specialize in combining fitness and convenience, helping individuals achieve their goals without disrupting their daily lives. With a team of experienced fitness professionals and nutritionists, Gym Bunny is committed to transforming the health and wellness landscape in Ireland.

About Walking Pad IE

WalkingPad.ie is Ireland's top destination for high-quality, affordable walking pads. With a wide selection of models to suit every need, Walking Pad IE is committed to making fitness accessible to all. Their products are known for their durability, quiet operation, and compact design, making them ideal for home and office use.

Visit: Walking Pad IE Collections

