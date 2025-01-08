Rapafusyn Pharmaceuticals To Showcase Its Molecular Glue Drug Discovery Platform At Wuxi Global Forum

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapafusyn Pharmaceuticals, a pioneer in non-degrading molecular glue therapeutics, announced today that it will host an executive roundtable at the WuXi Global Forum on January 14, 2025, in San Francisco, California.

Dr. Sean Hu, CEO of Rapafusyn Pharmaceuticals, will lead the roundtable discussion, which will convene senior leaders from across the biopharma industry. The session will highlight Rapafusyn's proprietary for discovering and developing non-degrading molecular glues that address previously intractable therapeutic targets.

“Rapafusyn is advancing a novel modality using proximity-inducing, FKBP-binding, cell-permeable macrocyclic molecular glues,” said Dr. Hu.“We are excited to join the WuXi Global Forum to share our unique approach to drug discovery and discuss the progress of our differentiated pipeline for both its internal drug pipeline and its pharma partners. We welcome industry colleagues interested in groundbreaking therapeutic strategies to connect with us and learn more.”

About Rapafusyn Pharmaceuticals

Rapafusyn Pharmaceuticals is at the forefront of developing non-degrading molecular glues to drug historically challenging protein targets. Our FKBP12-binding molecular glue platform is formatted in large DNA-encoded libraries (DELs) and arrayed libraries, enabling rapid identification of novel chemical therapeutic agents. Our platform is tuned for transmembrane and intracellular proteins s such as SLCs, transcription factors, ion channels, epigenetic and protein-protein interaction targets. Our modular approach allows precise optimization of drug-like properties, accelerating the discovery and development of transformative therapeutics.

For more information, please visit or contact Heather Lavin at ... .