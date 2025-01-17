Research Vessel 'Jenan' Vital Tool For Marine Study, Says Minister

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the of Environment and Climate Change, Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie, has emphasised that the research vessel 'Jenan' serves as a vital tool in supporting marine research, praising the vessel's advanced technical capabilities and specialised studies conducted on board.

This statement came during his visit to the research vessel 'Jenan', one of the leading scientific platforms for marine research in the region. The visit is part of ongoing efforts to support scientific research and enhance collaboration among national institutions.

Accompanying the minister were Undersecretary of the Ministry and several senior officials, who were received by HE the President of Qatar University, Dr. Omar Mohamed al-Ansari, and Vice-President for Research and Graduate Studies, Dr Aiman Erbad, alongside other senior university officials and environmental research specialists.

During the visit, HE Dr al-Subaie commended Qatar University's efforts in environmental sciences, underscoring the importance of strengthening co-operation between the ministry and the university to achieve the objectives of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's strategy, which aims to develop innovative solutions for environmental preservation.

The minister was briefed on the vessel's capabilities, including its advanced field equipment, such as modern tools for measuring the physical and chemical properties of marine water and soil, and technologies used to study marine biodiversity.

The visit also included a field tour of the vessel's state-of-the-art laboratories, where mechanisms for conducting field experiments and analysing environmental samples were demonstrated, with a focus on research aimed at protecting and ensuring the sustainability of Qatar's marine environment.

